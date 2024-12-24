This is far from the end for us, and what is coming next is still forming, but incredibly exciting.

10 years ago a group of people set out to create a new media platform to document and give voice to autonomous social movements happening across so-called North America. It’s Going Down (IGD) has had an impact and audience beyond what many of us thought was possible, and we’re proud of the work that we’ve done over the past ten years.

In the last year however, we’ve come up against the wall of decreasing capacity to continue running this project on a consistent basis. With the coming to power of another Trump administration, we think its important for us to announce that we are taking a hiatus from working on this platform, with the hopes that other projects can find their footing.

A lot has changed since this project started: anarchist and autonomous anti-capitalist voices are louder and more common, as is the push back from elites against them. Both corporate parties are looking to silence and attack those speaking out against the growing push towards authoritarianism, war, inequality, and ecological destruction. We need vibrant media platforms that can speak to the lived realities and conditions of working-class people while also covering grassroots rank-n-file movements from below.

We know that It’s Going Down has been a project that a lot of people have utilized as a resource over the years and we want to encourage participants in social struggles to develop media infrastructure in the coming period. Think about what you can do, who you can connect with, and how you can get your reporting out into the world.

Going forward, we do have several podcasts that we intend to get out into the world in the next few weeks, and we encourage people to check out a new collaborative podcast project, The Beautiful Idea. Our social media accounts on Bluesky and Mastodon will continue to share and post news, upcoming events, and boost other projects. Our columns In Contempt and This Week in Fascism will also now be appearing on CrimethInc. starting in 2025. Finally, we will be keeping IGD online as an archive to ensure that this information is open, available, and able to be sourced for research, future learning, and ongoing projects.

This is far from the end for us, and what is coming next is still forming, but incredibly exciting. In the mean time, here are some projects that we encourage you to check out:

In a world of influencers, grifters, and algorithms, we hope that we a created space for an alternative and built a platform for movements and struggles that challenge domination and exploitation.

The old Indymedia slogan rings as true today as it ever did: make media, make trouble!

Photo by Matthieu Joannon on Unsplash