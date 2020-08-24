From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mon Aug 24 2020 (Updated 08/28/20)Facebook Bans Multiple Anarchist and Antifascist Pages
It’s Going Down and CrimethInc Deleted in False Equivalency with Militias and Qanon
On August 19, Facebook deleted a variety of far-right militia and Qanon accounts along with anarchist and antifascist pages, including It’s Going Down, CrimethInc, and the personal accounts for administrators of those pages. The following is a joint statement made in response:
Facebook has taken down multiple Facebook pages they believe to be connected with crimethinc.com and itsgoingdown.org, among other anarchist and anti-fascist publishing projects, officially on the pretext that they “support violence.” This has nothing to do with stopping violence and everything to do with cracking down on social movements and everyday people getting organized in their communities.
Facebook has always promoted itself as seeking to assist people in creating networks to meet their needs. Facebook representatives proudly touted their role in the Egyptian uprising. Their decision to ban social movement organizations shows that they are eager to play a role in ensuring that the only forms of activism that can emerge are the ones that are beneficial to the current authorities. For months, Donald Trump has demanded this crackdown in a series of social media posts explicitly blaming anarchists and anti-fascists for the countrywide wave of protests precipitated by persistent police violence in the United States.
Read More | Stand with Anarchist Publishers Banned by Facebook
It’s Going Down | CrimethInc
Related Categories: California | Peninsula | U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | Police State & Prisons | Front Page
