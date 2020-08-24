top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Facebook Bans Multiple Anarchist and Antifascist Pages
Mon Aug 24 2020 (Updated 08/28/20)
Facebook Bans Multiple Anarchist and Antifascist Pages
It’s Going Down and CrimethInc Deleted in False Equivalency with Militias and Qanon
Facebook Bans Multiple Anarchist and Antifascist Pages
On August 19, Facebook deleted a variety of far-right militia and Qanon accounts along with anarchist and antifascist pages, including It’s Going Down, CrimethInc, and the personal accounts for administrators of those pages. The following is a joint statement made in response:

Facebook has taken down multiple Facebook pages they believe to be connected with crimethinc.com and itsgoingdown.org, among other anarchist and anti-fascist publishing projects, officially on the pretext that they “support violence.” This has nothing to do with stopping violence and everything to do with cracking down on social movements and everyday people getting organized in their communities.

Facebook has always promoted itself as seeking to assist people in creating networks to meet their needs. Facebook representatives proudly touted their role in the Egyptian uprising. Their decision to ban social movement organizations shows that they are eager to play a role in ensuring that the only forms of activism that can emerge are the ones that are beneficial to the current authorities. For months, Donald Trump has demanded this crackdown in a series of social media posts explicitly blaming anarchists and anti-fascists for the countrywide wave of protests precipitated by persistent police violence in the United States.

Read More | Stand with Anarchist Publishers Banned by Facebook

external It’s Going Down | external CrimethInc
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
08/24/20 It’s Going Down and CrimethInc Deleted in False Equivalency with Militias and Qanon Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | Peninsula | California | U.S.08/12/20 Professors Call for Defunding Police, Ending Police and ICE Presence at UCSC Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Education & Student Activism | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/12/20 Demonstration at Chowchilla Highlights Desperate Conditions Inside Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | Central Valley08/10/20 SF ICE Building Covered with “Bloody” Hands as Part of Statewide Protest Front Page | Police State & Prisons | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Immigrant Rights08/08/20 Activists Call San Quentin State Prison a “COVID-19 Execution Chamber” Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections08/01/20 Trump’s Order to Send Federal Agents into U.S. Cities Protested Nationwide Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | U.S.07/31/20 People of Oakland Move Closer to Defunding Police, Refunding the Community Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | Government & Elections07/25/20 Kumeyaay Defend Sacred Land from California Border Wall Construction Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | U.S.07/24/20 Trove of LEO Files Remains Available Despite US Government and Corporate Efforts Front Page | Police State & Prisons | California | U.S. | Government & Elections07/23/20 Arroyo de Cantua: History is Seldom a Straight Road Front Page | Labor & Workers | Central Valley07/22/20 Abolish Police Marchers Target Santa Cruz Mission Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: California | Peninsula | U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | Police State & Prisons | Front Page
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 179.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code