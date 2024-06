Animal rights activists act in solidarity with those who die and with those who continue to suffer in the name of entertainment

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Albany, June 9) - Horse racing is ending at Golden Gate Fields to the satisfaction of the animal rights people at Direct Action Everywhere. They gathered there to hold a memorial to the many horses that suffered and died in the cruel "sport."Dressed in black, with a "coffin" and holding flowers, they held a short funeral procession to the intersection of Buchanan and I280. Next to a giant banner that proclaimed "shut Down Golden Gate Fields" they spoke of horse racing's abuse of horses for "sport" and of how the animals are slaughtered when no longer useful.The activists lined up along the road with large signs and flowered "head stones" bearing the names of killed horses. They leafleted passing cars.Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, they work to build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.See all high resolution photos here