East Bay

A Final Memorial Protest at Golden Gate Fields

by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
Animal rights activists act in solidarity with those who die and with those who continue to suffer in the name of entertainment
Animal rights activists act in solidarity with those who die and with those who continue to suffer in the name of entertainment
original image (1806x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Albany, June 9) - Horse racing is ending at Golden Gate Fields to the satisfaction of the animal rights people at Direct Action Everywhere. They gathered there to hold a memorial to the many horses that suffered and died in the cruel "sport."

Dressed in black, with a "coffin" and holding flowers, they held a short funeral procession to the intersection of Buchanan and I280. Next to a giant banner that proclaimed "shut Down Golden Gate Fields" they spoke of horse racing's abuse of horses for "sport" and of how the animals are slaughtered when no longer useful.

The activists lined up along the road with large signs and flowered "head stones" bearing the names of killed horses. They leafleted passing cars.

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, they work to build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
sm_002-16124-z8a_6475.jpg
original image (1400x2368)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
sm_003-16124-z8b_6441.jpg
original image (1989x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
sm_004-15924-z8a_6486.jpg
original image (2094x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
sm_005-16124-z8b_6455.jpg
original image (2034x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
sm_006-16124-z8b_6477.jpg
original image (1879x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
sm_007-16124-z8b_6481.jpg
original image (1975x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
sm_008-16124-z8a_6513.jpg
original image (1914x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
sm_009-16124-z8b_6493.jpg
original image (1749x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
sm_010-16124-z8b_6501.jpg
original image (1859x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
sm_011-16124-z8a_6535.jpg
original image (1844x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
sm_012-16124-z8b_6515.jpg
original image (1920x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
sm_013-16124-z8b_6525.jpg
original image (1400x1562)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
sm_014-16124-z8b_6527.jpg
original image (1940x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
sm_015-16124-z8a_6552.jpg
original image (2015x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
sm_016-16124-z8b_6548.jpg
original image (1887x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
sm_017-16124-z8a_6555.jpg
original image (1400x1575)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
sm_018-16124-z8b_6578.jpg
original image (1809x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
sm_019-16124-z8b_6588.jpg
original image (1400x1472)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Jun 10, 2024 8:15AM
sm_020-16124-z8a_6558.jpg
original image (1860x1400)
