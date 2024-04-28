top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine California Central Valley East Bay North Bay / Marin San Francisco Santa Cruz Indymedia South Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Front Page
Bay Area Shuts it Down on May Day
Sun Apr 28 2024 (Updated 05/08/24)
Bay Area Shuts it Down on May Day
International Workers' Day 2024 Actions Included Urgent Support for the Palestinian People
Bay Area Shuts it Down on May Day
May Day actions this year were organized with particular urgency in solidarity with the Palestinian people, heeding the call from the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions to stand with Gaza. Marches and rallies filled the streets across Northern California on May 1, and there was no business as usual at the Port of Oakland as officials closed the port in anticipation of planned protests.

Oakland Sin Fronteras writes: While the United States is one of the few countries that doesn’t recognize May 1st as International Workers’ Day, each year our communities join millions of others across the world in uplifting working peoples’ struggles against the oppression and exploitation of peoples, lands, and nations. This year, we will continue that tradition and echo calls for the end to the violence of racism, imperialism, and capitalism. We also mark May 1st as a celebration of working people globally and their enduring struggles for justice, democracy, right relation to land, self-determination, and liberation.

We will join workers and peoples across the country and the world calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to Israel’s war against Gaza, and for an immediate end to our government’s complicity in genocide.

Oakland: photo Port Closure Prompts Palestine Support Rally at BART Station | event Oakland Sin Fronteras International Workers’ Day March & Resource Fair | event May Day Port Shutdown: Rise for Palestine

San Francisco: photo SF Workers Rally for a General Strike for Palestine & Labor Party on May Day 2024 | photo Workers Speak Out in SF Mission on May Day 2024 & Bring Solidarity with Palestine | event San Francisco Jobs with Justice May Day March | event May Day General Strike to Stop Genocide & Rally at Harry Bridges Plaza | event SF International Workers' Day March & Rally SF SEIU 87/Unite Here Local 2

Santa Cruz: photo On May Day, UCSC Students Establish Gaza Solidarity Encampment | event UCSC May Day Rally

Fresno: photo May Day March for Immigrants' Rights in Fresno | event Fresno May 1st Coalition March and Citizenship Fair

San José: event San José May Day March | event Unite Here! May 1 Day of Action | event Join SDS at the May Day Parade

Sacramento: event May Day Community Art Build at California State Capitol | event Sacramento DSA May Day Picnic

Santa Rosa: event Sonoma County International Workers' Day March & Rally

Grass Valley: event Occupy Mill Street

Modesto: event Modesto: Workers Unite for Palestine - May Day 2024

Stockton: event Stockton: Labor for Palestine

Worldwide: article Strike for Palestine this May Day and Nakba Day
RSS feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
2024-05-08 Resistance to Deceptive Forest Service Measure is Growing Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | U.S.2024-05-08 Regulators are Failing to Protect Children from Repeat Exposure to Dangerous Pesticides Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-04-24 From Coast to Coast, Students Set Up Encampments in Solidarity with Palestinians Front Page | Anti-War | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | International | Palestine | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-04-09 Deal Described as One of the Most Significant Urban Land Back Victories in US History Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | East Bay2024-03-20 Victory! EFF Helps Indybay Resist San Francisco Police Warrant and Gag Order Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Media Activism & Independent Media | San Francisco2024-02-09 Catholic Anti-Choice Marchers Get an Earful from Abortion Rights Activists in San Francisco Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | South Bay | U.S.2024-01-10 Wall of Shipping Containers Intended to Keep the Public Out of People's Park Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | California2023-12-08 Largest Ever Pro-Palestine Marches in NorCal Demand End to US Aid for Israel's War on Gaza Front Page | Anti-War | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | International | Palestine | Santa Cruz Indymedia2023-10-31 Three Activists Detained at Climate Protest for Crossing Beale Air Force Base Gate Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Anti-War | Central Valley | California | U.S.2023-09-29 California Climate Justice Actions in Coordination with Massive New York City March Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California2023-08-19 Environmentalists Speak Out Against Airport Expansion as Climate Disasters Accelerate Environment & Forest Defense | East Bay
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$330.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Peninsula
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code