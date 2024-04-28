May Day actions this year were organized with particular urgency in solidarity with the Palestinian people, heeding the call from the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions to stand with Gaza. Marches and rallies filled the streets across Northern California on May 1, and there was no business as usual at the Port of Oakland as officials closed the port in anticipation of planned protests.While the United States is one of the few countries that doesn’t recognize May 1st as International Workers’ Day, each year our communities join millions of others across the world in uplifting working peoples’ struggles against the oppression and exploitation of peoples, lands, and nations. This year, we will continue that tradition and echo calls for the end to the violence of racism, imperialism, and capitalism. We also mark May 1st as a celebration of working people globally and their enduring struggles for justice, democracy, right relation to land, self-determination, and liberation.We will join workers and peoples across the country and the world calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to Israel’s war against Gaza, and for an immediate end to our government’s complicity in genocide.