From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine California Central Valley East Bay North Bay / Marin San Francisco Santa Cruz Indymedia South Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Front Page
Sun Apr 28 2024 (Updated 05/08/24)Bay Area Shuts it Down on May Day
International Workers' Day 2024 Actions Included Urgent Support for the Palestinian People
May Day actions this year were organized with particular urgency in solidarity with the Palestinian people, heeding the call from the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions to stand with Gaza. Marches and rallies filled the streets across Northern California on May 1, and there was no business as usual at the Port of Oakland as officials closed the port in anticipation of planned protests.
Oakland Sin Fronteras writes: While the United States is one of the few countries that doesn’t recognize May 1st as International Workers’ Day, each year our communities join millions of others across the world in uplifting working peoples’ struggles against the oppression and exploitation of peoples, lands, and nations. This year, we will continue that tradition and echo calls for the end to the violence of racism, imperialism, and capitalism. We also mark May 1st as a celebration of working people globally and their enduring struggles for justice, democracy, right relation to land, self-determination, and liberation.
We will join workers and peoples across the country and the world calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to Israel’s war against Gaza, and for an immediate end to our government’s complicity in genocide.
Oakland: Port Closure Prompts Palestine Support Rally at BART Station | Oakland Sin Fronteras International Workers’ Day March & Resource Fair | May Day Port Shutdown: Rise for Palestine
San Francisco: SF Workers Rally for a General Strike for Palestine & Labor Party on May Day 2024 | Workers Speak Out in SF Mission on May Day 2024 & Bring Solidarity with Palestine | San Francisco Jobs with Justice May Day March | May Day General Strike to Stop Genocide & Rally at Harry Bridges Plaza | SF International Workers' Day March & Rally SF SEIU 87/Unite Here Local 2
Santa Cruz: On May Day, UCSC Students Establish Gaza Solidarity Encampment | UCSC May Day Rally
Fresno: May Day March for Immigrants' Rights in Fresno | Fresno May 1st Coalition March and Citizenship Fair
San José: San José May Day March | Unite Here! May 1 Day of Action | Join SDS at the May Day Parade
Sacramento: May Day Community Art Build at California State Capitol | Sacramento DSA May Day Picnic
Santa Rosa: Sonoma County International Workers' Day March & Rally
Grass Valley: Occupy Mill Street
Modesto: Modesto: Workers Unite for Palestine - May Day 2024
Stockton: Stockton: Labor for Palestine
Worldwide: Strike for Palestine this May Day and Nakba Day
Oakland Sin Fronteras writes: While the United States is one of the few countries that doesn’t recognize May 1st as International Workers’ Day, each year our communities join millions of others across the world in uplifting working peoples’ struggles against the oppression and exploitation of peoples, lands, and nations. This year, we will continue that tradition and echo calls for the end to the violence of racism, imperialism, and capitalism. We also mark May 1st as a celebration of working people globally and their enduring struggles for justice, democracy, right relation to land, self-determination, and liberation.
We will join workers and peoples across the country and the world calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to Israel’s war against Gaza, and for an immediate end to our government’s complicity in genocide.
Oakland: Port Closure Prompts Palestine Support Rally at BART Station | Oakland Sin Fronteras International Workers’ Day March & Resource Fair | May Day Port Shutdown: Rise for Palestine
San Francisco: SF Workers Rally for a General Strike for Palestine & Labor Party on May Day 2024 | Workers Speak Out in SF Mission on May Day 2024 & Bring Solidarity with Palestine | San Francisco Jobs with Justice May Day March | May Day General Strike to Stop Genocide & Rally at Harry Bridges Plaza | SF International Workers' Day March & Rally SF SEIU 87/Unite Here Local 2
Santa Cruz: On May Day, UCSC Students Establish Gaza Solidarity Encampment | UCSC May Day Rally
Fresno: May Day March for Immigrants' Rights in Fresno | Fresno May 1st Coalition March and Citizenship Fair
San José: San José May Day March | Unite Here! May 1 Day of Action | Join SDS at the May Day Parade
Sacramento: May Day Community Art Build at California State Capitol | Sacramento DSA May Day Picnic
Santa Rosa: Sonoma County International Workers' Day March & Rally
Grass Valley: Occupy Mill Street
Modesto: Modesto: Workers Unite for Palestine - May Day 2024
Stockton: Stockton: Labor for Palestine
Worldwide: Strike for Palestine this May Day and Nakba Day
2024-05-08 Resistance to Deceptive Forest Service Measure is Growing Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | U.S.2024-05-08 Regulators are Failing to Protect Children from Repeat Exposure to Dangerous Pesticides Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-04-24 From Coast to Coast, Students Set Up Encampments in Solidarity with Palestinians Front Page | Anti-War | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | International | Palestine | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-04-09 Deal Described as One of the Most Significant Urban Land Back Victories in US History Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | East Bay2024-03-20 Victory! EFF Helps Indybay Resist San Francisco Police Warrant and Gag Order Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Media Activism & Independent Media | San Francisco2024-02-09 Catholic Anti-Choice Marchers Get an Earful from Abortion Rights Activists in San Francisco Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | South Bay | U.S.2024-01-10 Wall of Shipping Containers Intended to Keep the Public Out of People's Park Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | California2023-12-08 Largest Ever Pro-Palestine Marches in NorCal Demand End to US Aid for Israel's War on Gaza Front Page | Anti-War | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | International | Palestine | Santa Cruz Indymedia2023-10-31 Three Activists Detained at Climate Protest for Crossing Beale Air Force Base Gate Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Anti-War | Central Valley | California | U.S.2023-09-29 California Climate Justice Actions in Coordination with Massive New York City March Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California2023-08-19 Environmentalists Speak Out Against Airport Expansion as Climate Disasters Accelerate Environment & Forest Defense | East Bay
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network