Thousands March in Sacramento to Demand End of Fossil Fuels
Fri Sep 29 2023 (Updated 09/30/23)
Thousands March in Sacramento to Demand End of Fossil Fuels
California Climate Justice Actions in Coordination with Massive New York City March
Thousands March in Sacramento to Demand End of Fossil Fuels
On September 16, thousands rallied and marched in Sacramento in solidarity with New York City's massive March to End Fossil Fuels. Starting with colorful rallies in Sacramento's Old Town, protesters, including a bus load from the Bay Area, marched to the Tower Bridge and displayed a huge banner demanding an end of fossil fuel use. Sign bearing kayakers in the river joined in. Smaller demonstrations happened in Palo Alto and other cities.

Showing that activism can be effective, California's Governor Gavin Newsom's administration has sued the major oil companies for the damage caused by fossil fuel induced global warming and for knowingly deceiving, for decades, the public about the dangers. Nonetheless, while Newsom and Biden tout their environmental bone fides, both have issued thousands of oil drilling permits.

From the tenor of the demands expressed by the many organizations participating the event, it was clear that the environmental movement will not settle for a nicer, "greener" oil industy. They want an end to fossil fuel use. Totally.

