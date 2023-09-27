No APEC! Direct Action Training in Berkeley

Date:

Sunday, November 05, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

No 2 APEC Climate Bloc

Location Details:

ARC West• 2414 Sixth Street, Berkeley, CA 94710 US



The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is a structure of rampant corporate capitalism, writing the rules of the global economy and concentrating power and wealth in the hands of the few while neutralizing people’s resistance movements.



APEC’s climate frame is one of greenwashing and false solutions while writing rules that benefit the fossil fuel, high finance sectors and other polluting sectors.



APEC will be gathering the week of November 13th at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. It’ll feature heads of state US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, and many other members of APEC. It’ll also feature a CEO Summit with the heads of Exxonmobile, Citibank, Google, Meta, General Motors, Visa and others.



Get trained before APEC - there are opportunities every week in the East Bay and San Francisco. See you there!

