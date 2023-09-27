top
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

No APEC! Direct Action Training in Berkeley

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
No 2 APEC Climate Bloc
Location Details:
ARC West• 2414 Sixth Street, Berkeley, CA 94710 US

The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is a structure of rampant corporate capitalism, writing the rules of the global economy and concentrating power and wealth in the hands of the few while neutralizing people’s resistance movements.

APEC’s climate frame is one of greenwashing and false solutions while writing rules that benefit the fossil fuel, high finance sectors and other polluting sectors.

APEC will be gathering the week of November 13th at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. It’ll feature heads of state US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, and many other members of APEC. It’ll also feature a CEO Summit with the heads of Exxonmobile, Citibank, Google, Meta, General Motors, Visa and others.

Get trained before APEC - there are opportunities every week in the East Bay and San Francisco. See you there!
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 2:20PM
