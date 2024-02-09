From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fri Feb 9 2024Reproductive Justice Rally Confronts "Walk for Life"
Catholic Anti-Choice Marchers Get an Earful from Abortion Rights Activists in San Francisco
Despite the anti-choice movement’s gains since the US Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion in 2022, thousands of self-avowed Christians traveled to San Francisco on January 20 to protest the continued availability of the procedure. Lacking local support, the Catholic Church hires dozens of busses to transport children and adults for the annual Walk for Life West Coast annually. Counter-protesters assembled in front the San Francisco Public Library to confront marchers as they passed.
As in previous years, their event attracted members of hate groups. This year, one wore a t-shirt reading "Jews Rape Kids." A private security crew in fluorescent green vests deployed by the Catholic Church made no attempt to remove hate group members who gave nazi salutes in the direction of the abortion rights activists as the march went by.
Later in January, activists for a ceasefire in Gaza disrupted Vice President Kamala Harris during her "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" appearance in San Jose. Protesters carried placards and banners that read "Bombing Babies is Not Reproductive Justice" and shouted "genocide is not reproductive freedom.”
"Walk for Life" Gets an Earful from Reproductive Justice Rally | Raging Grannies and Brass Liberation Orchestra for Reproductive Justice | Rights Opponents March Met By Loud Protest | Kamala Harris Shouted Down in San Jose
