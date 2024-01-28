Raging Grannies and Brass Liberation Orchestra for Reproductive Justice by Protest of Jan 20

Video by Lis Cox mp4 1min 28 sec

Photos by Terry Scussel and Mark Eliot ProBonoPhoto.org

Please give credit when using the photos.





Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2024/01/28/clip_for_grannies__mif_song_w_edits.mp4_600_.jpg" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2024/01/28/clip_for_grannies__mif_song_w_edits.mp4_preview_.mp4" type="video/mp4"><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2024/01/28/clip_for_grannies__mif_song_w_edits.mp4" title="download video: clip_for_grannies__mif_so..."><br><span class="video-thumbnail"><img loading="lazy" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2024/01/28/clip_for_grannies__mif_song_w_edits.mp4_600_.jpg"></span><br></a></video>

Rain couldn't stop the Raging Grannies. Blustery weather couldn't stop Brass Liberation Orchestra. Both groups have been active in the Bay Area for more than 2 decades. Finally a chance to perform together...this time for reproductive justice at the San Francisco Public Library on January 20, 2024. Rally and speakout against so called "pro-life" marchers.



The U.S. Supreme Court has reentered the abortion debate agreeing to review a lower court decision that would make mifepristone, the commonly used abortion pill, less accessible. Mifepristone is an essential drug in reproductive care that has been used safely for over 20 years. It is also used when a miscarriage is incomplete.



As the song says, it's safer than tylenol, it's used for miscarriage care, it's been around and safe for over 20 years...you can't stop it now!

