San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Raging Grannies and Brass Liberation Orchestra for Reproductive Justice

by Protest of Jan 20
Sun, Jan 28, 2024 2:11AM
Video by Lis Cox mp4 1min 28 sec
Photos by Terry Scussel and Mark Eliot ProBonoPhoto.org
Please give credit when using the photos.
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (127.8MB) | Embed Video
Rain couldn't stop the Raging Grannies. Blustery weather couldn't stop Brass Liberation Orchestra. Both groups have been active in the Bay Area for more than 2 decades. Finally a chance to perform together...this time for reproductive justice at the San Francisco Public Library on January 20, 2024. Rally and speakout against so called "pro-life" marchers.

The U.S. Supreme Court has reentered the abortion debate agreeing to review a lower court decision that would make mifepristone, the commonly used abortion pill, less accessible. Mifepristone is an essential drug in reproductive care that has been used safely for over 20 years. It is also used when a miscarriage is incomplete.

As the song says, it's safer than tylenol, it's used for miscarriage care, it's been around and safe for over 20 years...you can't stop it now!
§Photo Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto
sm_jan20_ts_mbwawave.jpg
original image (3000x2361)
§Photo by Mark Eliot, ProBonoPhoto
sm_jan20_me_overhead.jpg
original image (5152x7728)
View of Civic Center where the Walk for Life West Coast ("pro-life" group) gathered for a rally. The reproductive justice counter protest in the foreground gathers.
§Photo by Mark Eliot overhead of Brass Liberation Orchestra
sm_jan_20_me_blo_overhead.jpg
original image (7728x5152)
§Photo by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto
sm_j20blo.jpg
original image (3000x2213)
§Photo by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo
sm_jan_20_ts_3grns.jpg
original image (2700x2617)
3 of 7 Grannies who gathered on Jan 20
§Photo by Mark Eliot, ProBonoPhoto
sm_jan20_me_mbwa_onstage.jpg
original image (3150x2101)
§Photo by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto
sm_j20_tscrowd.jpg
original image (3150x2101)
§Photo by Mark Eliot, ProBonoPhoto
sm_jan_20_meridith_me.jpg
original image (5152x7728)
