Wed Jan 19 2022 (Updated 01/20/22)Counter-Protesters to Rise Up at Anti-Abortion "Walk for Life”
On Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Pro-Choice and Anti-Choice Demonstrators to Face Off
The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to make a ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion. Advocates for reproductive justice will show up on the forty-ninth anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision to reignite the movement to control their bodies. Activists will provide a counter-presence to the annual anti-abortion “Walk for Life” in San Francisco.
Reproductive justice supporters will rally at the Phillip Burton Federal Building/U.S. Courthouse at 450 Golden Gate beginning at 11:30am with street theater, chanting, dance, and music. At 12:30pm they will march with banners a block to the Civic Center where Walk for Life is having their pre-march event. Pro-abortion attendees will create a strong visible presence with their demands to keep abortion legal and to extend healthcare for all. At 1:30pm they will take back the civic center and hold a speak out.
The counter protest is being spearheaded by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice—San Francisco with other groups and individuals participating and supporting. This will be the 18th year that Walk for Life has marched through San Francisco with permits from the city. There have been counter protests on most of those occasions. Organizers said, “This year of all years, with Roe in danger of being overturned, we head to the streets to rise up for reproductive justice.”
Rise Up to Defend Abortion Rights!
