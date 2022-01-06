top
Rise Up to Defend Abortion Rights!
Date Saturday January 22
Time 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorReproductive Justice SF/Radical Women US
Emailreprojustice.sf [at] gmail.com
Phone415 864-1278
Location Details
11:30am Rally Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, 450 Golden Gate Ave (at Larkin), San Francisco
1:30pm Speak Out at Civic Center, SF
January 22 is the anniversary of the historic Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Almost fifty years later, this right may be overturned unless the movement that won it is rebuilt. The majority are for abortion rights, so now is the time to show up and fight to keep this option.

The National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice calls on all feminists, LGBTQ+ activists, working people, and defenders of human rights to come out and fight for the full range of issues that comprise reproductive justice.

In addition to a rally at 11:30am and Speak Out at 1:30pm for the necessity of all peoples to control their own bodies, we’ll also have a counter-presence at the anti-abortion “Walk for Life” rally in between.

For more information, to endorse or get involved contact us at email above.

Photo: Rachel Podlishevsky ProBonoPhoto
please credit the photographer
sm_mbwanradicalwomen.jpg
original image (1496x1244)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1043528806...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 6th, 2022 3:21 AM
