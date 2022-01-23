From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Walk For "Life" Disrupted by Women's Rights Protest
Justice R.B. Ginsberg, on leave from Heaven, joins activists
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoSan Francisco's January 22nd "Walk For Life" rally in front of City Hall was challenged by reproductive rights protesters. After a rally at the Phillip Burton Federal Building, the women's rights activists marched to where those protesting abortion had assembled.
For their walk for "life" a few hundred Catholic school high school age students had been bused in by priests and nuns. Consistent with their view that wearing a mask to avoid infecting others was a violation of human rights while forced pregnancy was not, few wore masks. While expressing boundless love for the unborn, as to their love for the post born, not so much. Several expressed open hostility to those demanding women's rights. One woman, her intense patriotism indicated by her red, white, and blue, flag decorated outfit tried to prevent photos from being taken (see several photos of her below).
One lover of life, dressed as, how to describe it, "Jan 6th Capitol attack chic", looked menacing. Police stayed close to him. With their orange vests the women rights demonstration security volunteers, with linked arms, stood in front of the more menacing counter counter protesters.
Granny Ruth as Justice Ginsberg in Heaven and the "Raging Grannies" were prominent in the action.
While some "lifers" may feel sincere in what they see as a love of life, however, their outlook requires forced motherhood, and this is not much of a stretch to what they never seem to oppose, forced pregnancy, that is, rape.
See all high resolution photos here.
