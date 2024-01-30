Kamala Harris Shouted Down in San Jose by Genocide is not Reproductive Freedom

June 29 protest organized by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and other activist groups. While protesters rallied outside, VP Harris was shouted down at least four times at her event. Photos by Len and Nancy.

Activists calling for a ceasefire in Gaza disrupted Vice President Kamala Harris during her "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" appearance in San Jose, January 29. Several held a Palestinian flag and a 'Ceasefire Now' banner before being escorted out of the room.



Outside the event, protesters spoke with the press and explained that the call for cease-fire is a call for reproductive freedom that the Biden administration is conveniently ignoring. While we demand reproductive freedom in the US, we must also demand permanent ceasefire to stop the genocide of women, babies and others in Gaza, they said. Their placards and banners read

"Bombing Babies is Not Reproductive Justice," "Genocide is Not Reproductive Freedom", and more.



Organizers said they will continue holding protests until a permanent ceasefire is realized.