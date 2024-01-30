top
South Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

Kamala Harris Shouted Down in San Jose

by Genocide is not Reproductive Freedom
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 10:34PM
June 29 protest organized by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and other activist groups. While protesters rallied outside, VP Harris was shouted down at least four times at her event. Photos by Len and Nancy.
sm_lengenonotreprofreedom.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
Activists calling for a ceasefire in Gaza disrupted Vice President Kamala Harris during her "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" appearance in San Jose, January 29. Several held a Palestinian flag and a 'Ceasefire Now' banner before being escorted out of the room.

Outside the event, protesters spoke with the press and explained that the call for cease-fire is a call for reproductive freedom that the Biden administration is conveniently ignoring. While we demand reproductive freedom in the US, we must also demand permanent ceasefire to stop the genocide of women, babies and others in Gaza, they said. Their placards and banners read
"Bombing Babies is Not Reproductive Justice," "Genocide is Not Reproductive Freedom", and more.

Organizers said they will continue holding protests until a permanent ceasefire is realized.
§Crowd rallied outside the speaking event
by Genocide is not Reproductive Rights
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 10:34PM
sm_lencrowd.jpg
original image (2048x1360)
§A ceasefire IS reproductive justice
by Genocide is not Reproductive Rights
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 10:34PM
sm_lenceasefirisreprojustice.jpg
original image (2048x1360)
§Genocide Joe and Kamala Not Welcome
by Genocide is not Reproductive Rights
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 10:34PM
sm_lenkamalnotwelcome.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
§Women don't even have anesthetic for cesarian births
by Genocide is not Reproductive Rights
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 10:34PM
sm_lensanitary.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
§Palestine to Mexico
by Genocide is not Reproductive Rights
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 10:34PM
sm_lenfrom_pal_tomex.jpg
original image (2048x1360)
§Bombing Babies
by Genocide is not Reproductive Rights
Tue, Jan 30, 2024 10:34PM
sm_len_reprojust.jpg
original image (2048x1478)
