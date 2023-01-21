top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay Feature
Renewed Sense of Urgency Driving Reproductive Rights Actions
Sat Jan 21 2023 (Updated 01/23/23)
Renewed Sense of Urgency Driving Reproductive Rights Actions
Annual SF Counter-Protest of Anti-Abortion March Comes Amid New Post-Roe Reality
Renewed Sense of Urgency Driving Reproductive Rights Actions
Even in the age of Roe, the right to abortion was becoming increasingly restricted, with a dwindling number of service providers in a growing number of states. After the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, 2022, access to reproductive care quickly became illegal in most, if not all, cases for millions of women. Tragic reports have become commonplace of 10-year-old rape victims forced to travel to free states to receive abortion care and adult women forced to risk their lives by unnecessarily carrying non-viable fetuses for weeks due to newly passed anti-abortion legislation.

The year 2023 would have been the 50th anniversary of the baseline protections afforded by the Roe v Wade decision, a moment to celebrate a half century of reproductive choice. Instead, women and their allies across the country are pushing back against existing laws and resisting further attacks. On January 21, San Francisco once again turned out to counter-protest the annual so-called "Walk for Life," when thousands of anti-choice activists are bussed in to demand a total end to reproductive freedom. On January 22, dozens of Women's Marches were held in cities throughout the country.

photo Abortion Saved My Life Banners Appear Across Bay Area Freeways

San Francisco
photo Get Out, Get Out Now, San Francisco is a Pro Choice Town! event Counter Protest the Religious Right Led "Walk for Life" | event Protest the Christian Fascist "Walk for Life"! | event Protest The So-Called "Walk For Life" & Demand Legal Abortion Nationwide Now! | event Santa Rosa Women's March - "Bigger Than Roe" Car Caravan to SF Pro-Choice Demonstration

Women's Marches
event San José | event Alameda | event Napa | event Sonoma | event Bigger Than Roe - Roe's 50th Anniversary Nationwide Marches & Rallies | external Women's March nationwide mobilizations

Related Features: Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade! (2022) | Protests Erupt Nationwide at Prospect of SCOTUS Ending 50 Years of Abortion Rights (2022) | Counter-Protesters Rise Up at Anti-Abortion "Walk for Life" (2022)
2023-01-21 Annual SF Counter-Protest of Anti-Abortion March Comes Amid New Post-Roe Reality Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | U.S. | Government & Elections
