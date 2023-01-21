From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay North Bay / Marin San Francisco South Bay U.S. Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn Front Page
Sat Jan 21 2023 (Updated 01/23/23)Renewed Sense of Urgency Driving Reproductive Rights Actions
Annual SF Counter-Protest of Anti-Abortion March Comes Amid New Post-Roe Reality
Even in the age of Roe, the right to abortion was becoming increasingly restricted, with a dwindling number of service providers in a growing number of states. After the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, 2022, access to reproductive care quickly became illegal in most, if not all, cases for millions of women. Tragic reports have become commonplace of 10-year-old rape victims forced to travel to free states to receive abortion care and adult women forced to risk their lives by unnecessarily carrying non-viable fetuses for weeks due to newly passed anti-abortion legislation.
The year 2023 would have been the 50th anniversary of the baseline protections afforded by the Roe v Wade decision, a moment to celebrate a half century of reproductive choice. Instead, women and their allies across the country are pushing back against existing laws and resisting further attacks. On January 21, San Francisco once again turned out to counter-protest the annual so-called "Walk for Life," when thousands of anti-choice activists are bussed in to demand a total end to reproductive freedom. On January 22, dozens of Women's Marches were held in cities throughout the country.
Abortion Saved My Life Banners Appear Across Bay Area Freeways
San Francisco
Get Out, Get Out Now, San Francisco is a Pro Choice Town! Counter Protest the Religious Right Led "Walk for Life" | Protest the Christian Fascist "Walk for Life"! | Protest The So-Called "Walk For Life" & Demand Legal Abortion Nationwide Now! | Santa Rosa Women's March - "Bigger Than Roe" Car Caravan to SF Pro-Choice Demonstration
Women's Marches
San José | Alameda | Napa | Sonoma | Bigger Than Roe - Roe's 50th Anniversary Nationwide Marches & Rallies | Women's March nationwide mobilizations
Related Features: Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade! (2022) | Protests Erupt Nationwide at Prospect of SCOTUS Ending 50 Years of Abortion Rights (2022) | Counter-Protesters Rise Up at Anti-Abortion "Walk for Life" (2022)
The year 2023 would have been the 50th anniversary of the baseline protections afforded by the Roe v Wade decision, a moment to celebrate a half century of reproductive choice. Instead, women and their allies across the country are pushing back against existing laws and resisting further attacks. On January 21, San Francisco once again turned out to counter-protest the annual so-called "Walk for Life," when thousands of anti-choice activists are bussed in to demand a total end to reproductive freedom. On January 22, dozens of Women's Marches were held in cities throughout the country.
Abortion Saved My Life Banners Appear Across Bay Area Freeways
San Francisco
Get Out, Get Out Now, San Francisco is a Pro Choice Town! Counter Protest the Religious Right Led "Walk for Life" | Protest the Christian Fascist "Walk for Life"! | Protest The So-Called "Walk For Life" & Demand Legal Abortion Nationwide Now! | Santa Rosa Women's March - "Bigger Than Roe" Car Caravan to SF Pro-Choice Demonstration
Women's Marches
San José | Alameda | Napa | Sonoma | Bigger Than Roe - Roe's 50th Anniversary Nationwide Marches & Rallies | Women's March nationwide mobilizations
Related Features: Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade! (2022) | Protests Erupt Nationwide at Prospect of SCOTUS Ending 50 Years of Abortion Rights (2022) | Counter-Protesters Rise Up at Anti-Abortion "Walk for Life" (2022)
2023-01-21 Annual SF Counter-Protest of Anti-Abortion March Comes Amid New Post-Roe Reality Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | U.S. | Government & Elections2022-12-22 Bountiful Mink "Liberation Season" Hits Ohio and Michigan, Leading to Closure of Massive Farm Front Page | U.S. | Animal Liberation2022-12-14 KPFA Facing Layoffs, Massive Budget Shortfall After US Marshals Seize $305,000 of Reserves Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Media Activism & Independent Media | East Bay | U.S.2022-11-24 Largest Walkout in the History of US Higher Education Demands Fair Contract Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | East Bay | California2022-11-13 Elected Leaders and Weapons Makers Urged to Deescalate Risk of Apocalypse Front Page | Anti-War | Central Valley | San Francisco | East Bay | Peninsula2022-11-06 UN Condemns US Economic Embargo on Cuba, Ongoing Since 1959 Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | International | Americas2022-10-10 Beloved Community Activist Tony Coleman Passes Away Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | East Bay2022-09-28 As Extreme Climate Events Increase, Demand for Change Intensifies Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | East Bay | U.S.2022-09-24 Hundreds Rally for Protection of Sacred Tribal Land from Mining Project Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | South Bay | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-09-04 Alt-Right Far Outnumbered by Counter-Protesters at Central Valley Anti-Gay Demo Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Central Valley2022-08-17 Security Guards Sent by OUSD to End Occupation Assault Community Members Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | East Bay
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network