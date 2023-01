Women’s March Sonoma Valley 2023Sunday, Jan. 22 @ noon - 2 PMSonoma Plaza at 1st St. West & E. Spain Street and 1st St. East & E. Napa St.,The Sonoma Valley Democrats are honored to host the Women’s March Sonoma Valley 2023in Sonoma Plaza on Sunday, Jan. 22, the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Sonoma Mayor to speak and others. March around Plaza.Please bring a sign that supports women’s rights to choice, equality and justice.Downtown Sonoma, CA 95476More info here: https://www.svdems.org/ Women's March website here: https://www.womensmarch.com/