Sonoma: Women's March - Bigger Than Roe!
Date:
Sunday, January 22, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Sonoma Valley Democrats
Email:
Location Details:
Sonoma Plaza
Downtown Sonoma, CA 95476
Women’s March Sonoma Valley 2023
Sunday, Jan. 22 @ noon - 2 PM
Sonoma Plaza at 1st St. West & E. Spain Street and 1st St. East & E. Napa St.,
The Sonoma Valley Democrats are honored to host the Women’s March Sonoma Valley 2023
in Sonoma Plaza on Sunday, Jan. 22, the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Sonoma Mayor to speak and others. March around Plaza.
Please bring a sign that supports women’s rights to choice, equality and justice.
Downtown Sonoma, CA 95476
More info here: https://www.svdems.org/
Women's March website here: https://www.womensmarch.com/
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/sono...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 21, 2023 8:08AM
