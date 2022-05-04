From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Wed May 4 2022 (Updated 05/12/22)The Supreme Court Intends to Overturn Roe v Wade
Protests Erupt Nationwide at Prospect of SCOTUS Ending 50 Years of Abortion Rights
In a rare breach of US Supreme Court secrecy, a draft majority opinion written by justice Samuel Alito was published on May 2. The would-be ruling makes a case for completely overturning Roe v Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v Casey (1992), allowing states to outlaw all abortions without exceptions for rape and incest. Women in half of the states will lose access to safe and legal reproductive services, with ominous implications for countless other long-established rights.
Protests immediately broke out across the country, including on the steps of the US Supreme Court in Washington D.C., and have continued for days. One of the first locally was at the Federal Courthouse in Oakland, within hours of the news breaking. Check the Indybay calendar for upcoming events.
Latest Coverage: Protest to Save Abortion and Investigate SCOTUS Justices at Nancy Pelosi's House (May 10) | Protesters Provide the Punch at Bay Area Book Fest (May 10) | Berkeley Rages as Reproductive Rights Under Attack (May 9) | Mad as Hell Raging Grannies Bring Resistance Message to Berkeley (May 8) | Angry Women and Supporters Take to the Streets (May 7)
Outrage Explodes in Bay Area and Nation at Supreme Court Opinion Draft | Leaked Draft Opinion Reveals the Supreme Court Intends to Completely Overturn Roe v Wade | Abortion is not only about women its a human, civil, environmental rights issue says EOPA
Oakland: Immediate Response to Supreme Court Leak at Federal Bldg
San Francisco: Rapid Response for Abortion Rights (May 3) | Protest at Courthouses Including SF — Supreme Court Intends to Overthrow Roe v. Wade (May 03) | Stop the Supreme Court's War on Women: Abortion is a Right! Take to the Streets! (May 03) | Defend Abortion Rights - Public Discussion on Urgent Next Steps for the Movement (May 7) | Defend Roe v. Wade Emergency Protest March (May 7) | Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights Nationwide Protests (May 14)
San José: Rally for Abortion Rights at SJ City Hall (May 3) | Defend Roe (May 5) | Defend Roe Protest (May 8) |
Santa Cruz: Rally to Protect Roe v. Wade (May 3)
Online Events: Abortion Justice: Protecting, Strengthening, & Expanding Abortion Care in California (May 27) | How To Get An Abortion: A Step by Step Guide for You & Your Friends (May 17) | Reproductive Justice Coalition meeting (May 5) | How We Protect Our Reproductive Freedom w/ PFAW (May 5) | SCOTUS & Abortion Rights National Mobilization Call w/ NOW (May 3)
See Also: Nationwide Call to Action: Abortion Rights Now! Bans Off Our Bodies! (May 3) | Remembering Wire Coat Hangers Before Roe v. Wade) (April 23) | Women and Their Allies March For Reproductive Rights - Again (April 9) | Rising Up for Abortion Rights in Berkeley (April 9) | March for Abortion Rights in Berkeley: "This was Just the Beginning!" (March 8)
Related Features: St. Mary's Sunday Mass Disrupted, Catholic Patriarchy Denounced | Counter-Protesters Rise Up at Anti-Abortion "Walk for Life" | Demonstrators Target Corporations that Support Abortion Opponents | Bay Area Rejects Texas Anti-Abortion Law
