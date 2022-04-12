top
Related Categories: East Bay | Womyn
Rising Up for Abortion Rights in Berkeley
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
On April 9, about a hundred demonstrators rallied in Sproul Plaza on the University of California campus, then marched across campus and through the city's downtown. They stopped at high rise student dorms where they shouted and cheered in the courtyards, calling up for students to join in.
sm_mishaa_trees.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
Photos by Mishaa DeGraw, ProBonoPhoto.

Demonstrators for abortion rights and reproductive justice sported green bandanas and waved green flags in front of historic Sproul Hall, the iconic site of the 1960's free speech movement. The Green Bandana is a symbol for abortion rights throughout Latin America. Through sustained protests that have been called a “Green Wave” women in Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico have succeeded in decriminalizing abortion.

Queer core horror punk band Closet Monster opened the rally and called out to the counter protesters in the very back of the demonstration. The F word flew and the Raging Grannies didn't hesitate to join in.

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to make a ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion. April 9 was a national day of action for Reproductive Justice/Abortion Rights that saw a dozen demonstrations, including large ones in New York City and Los Angeles.

§Closet Monster Band
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
sm_mishaa_band_best.jpg
original image (3217x2413)
§Raging Granny Inez says she won't be silenced
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
sm_mishaa_inez_best.jpg
original image (3350x4010)
§Green Wave
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
sm_mishaa_green_wave.jpg
original image (3456x4608)
§Families came too
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
sm_mishaa_fam.jpg
original image (3456x3660)
§Marching
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
sm_mishaa_radical_women_march.jpg
original image (4292x3219)
§Taking a break in a dorm courtyard
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
sm_mishaa_cathywithkid.jpg
original image (3582x2897)
§From up high in a dorm room...
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
sm_mishaa_dorm_kids.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
...these students joined in the rally with supportive cheers
§Calling for Reproductive Justice
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
sm_mishaa_reprojusticegang.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
Not just abortion rights but bodily autonomy, queer rights, trans rights too.
§Green flags under trees
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
sm_mishaakok2.jpg
original image (3012x4016)
§Dancing butterly
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
sm_mishaa_sharat.jpg
original image (2671x3561)
Sharat Lin performed the Dance of Peace
§Calling for rights in Spanish and English
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
sm_mishaa_maternidad.jpg
original image (3603x2702)
§Green and other colors
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
sm_mishaa_color_girl.jpg
original image (3119x4158)
Demonstrators wore green
§High school students spoke out
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
sm_mishaa_lulu.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
§Banner featured drawing of Rosie Jimenez
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
sm_mishaa_degraw.jpeg
original image (3000x2478)
Jimenez died of a back alley abortion after the Hyde Amendment passed, eliminating federal aid for abortions
§Student with Skateboard
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
sm_abortion_rights_studentkok-m.jpg
original image (3456x4608)
§Speaker...
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
sm_abortion_rights_irene1-m.jpg
original image (3456x4608)
....from National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF
§Another Raging Granny
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
sm_mishaa_grannyl.jpg
original image (3456x4608)
Raging Grannies said they are back to fight for the reproductive rights their generation won
§SF Unitarian Women's Group
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
sm_mishaa_uusf.jpg
original image (3010x2258)
§Traffic Stopping Die-In
by Rose
Tuesday Apr 12th, 2022 6:14 AM
sm_mishaa_die-in.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
