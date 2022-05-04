top
San Francisco
Indybay
protest cheer
Reproductive Justice Coalition meeting
Date Thursday May 05
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorNorma
Location Details
Via zoom
On May 3, thousands of reproductive justice activists descended upon the San Francisco Federal Courthouse and raised a powerful outcry to show the justices that our right to control our bodies cannot be denied! It is urgent to unite, act, speak out, and educate about how abortion is a life-and-death health issue, a question of economic justice, and a basic human right. Join the coalition, participate in future actions, and spread the word!

What we call for:

Protect & expand Roe v. Wade; safe, legal abortion on demand without apology
Repeal the Hyde Amendment
Overturn state barriers to reproductive choices
Stop forced sterilization
No to caged kids, forced assimilation, & child welfare abuses
End medical & environmental racism; for universal healthcare
Defend queer & trans families
Guarantee medically sound sex education & affordable childcare
Sexual self-determination for people with disabilities
Uphold social progress with expanded voting rights & strong unions

https://www.facebook.com/reprojusticecoalitionsf
@reprojusticenow
@mobilization4reprojustice
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81693564484?pwd=VURscWR4OWk4eUw1S2dwdjA1a3ArQT09
For more event information: http://www.reprojusticenow.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 4th, 2022 8:26 PM
