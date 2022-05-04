On May 3, thousands of reproductive justice activists descended upon the San Francisco Federal Courthouse and raised a powerful outcry to show the justices that our right to control our bodies cannot be denied! It is urgent to unite, act, speak out, and educate about how abortion is a life-and-death health issue, a question of economic justice, and a basic human right. Join the coalition, participate in future actions, and spread the word!
What we call for:
Protect & expand Roe v. Wade; safe, legal abortion on demand without apology
Repeal the Hyde Amendment
Overturn state barriers to reproductive choices
Stop forced sterilization
No to caged kids, forced assimilation, & child welfare abuses
End medical & environmental racism; for universal healthcare
Defend queer & trans families
Guarantee medically sound sex education & affordable childcare
Sexual self-determination for people with disabilities
Uphold social progress with expanded voting rights & strong unions
https://www.facebook.com/reprojusticecoalitionsf
@reprojusticenow
@mobilization4reprojustice
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81693564484?pwd=VURscWR4OWk4eUw1S2dwdjA1a3ArQT09
For more event information: http://www.reprojusticenow.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 4th, 2022 8:26 PM
