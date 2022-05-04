



Protect & expand Roe v. Wade; safe, legal abortion on demand without apology

Repeal the Hyde Amendment

Overturn state barriers to reproductive choices

Stop forced sterilization

No to caged kids, forced assimilation, & child welfare abuses

End medical & environmental racism; for universal healthcare

Defend queer & trans families

Guarantee medically sound sex education & affordable childcare

Sexual self-determination for people with disabilities

Uphold social progress with expanded voting rights & strong unions



On May 3, thousands of reproductive justice activists descended upon the San Francisco Federal Courthouse and raised a powerful outcry to show the justices that our right to control our bodies cannot be denied! It is urgent to unite, act, speak out, and educate about how abortion is a life-and-death health issue, a question of economic justice, and a basic human right. Join the coalition, participate in future actions, and spread the word!

