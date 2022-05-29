top
Students Walk Out at Three SF Peninsula High Schools
by For Reproductive Rights
Sunday May 29th, 2022 4:17 AM
On a national day of action for abortion rights, students at three schools on the San Francisco Peninsula staged walkouts.
sm_screen_shot_2022-05-29_at_3.42.51_am.jpg
original image (2148x1436)
Photos by Allison Huang. Last photo of Los Altos High School walkout by Eason Dong. All used with permission from MidPeninsula Post.

Student organizer at Mountain View High School Kris Koh could not have been prouder of his classmates who participated in a walkout to protest the right wing attack on reproductive rights. Several hundred students left the school during third period on May 26, marched in solidarity around the main building, then held an impromptu speakout on school grounds. Kris said he was both surprised and inspired that a handful of people spoke on the spur of the moment. "Now I’m in contact with a few people who came and we’re planning some more events! It was really exciting to see my peers show up," he elaborated.

The Mountain View High protest was one of the largest at the school in recent years. The school's last major protest was in 2018 after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting.

Also on this day of school and work walkouts called for by the movement Riseup4AbortionRights, similar but smaller protests took place at nearby Los Altos High and at Gunn High School in Palo Alto.
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Mountain View H.S.
by For Reproductive Rights
Sunday May 29th, 2022 4:17 AM
sm_screen_shot_2022-05-29_at_3.39.03_am.jpg
original image (1122x768)
§Mountain View H.S.
by For Reproductive Rights
Sunday May 29th, 2022 4:17 AM
sm_screen_shot_2022-05-29_at_3.39.20_am.jpg
original image (1132x750)
§Mountain View H.S.
by For Reproductive Rights
Sunday May 29th, 2022 4:17 AM
sm_screen_shot_2022-05-29_at_3.44.24_am.jpg
original image (1722x1158)
§Mountain View H.S.
by For Reproductive Rights
Sunday May 29th, 2022 4:17 AM
sm_screen_shot_2022-05-29_at_3.43.49_am.jpg
original image (1744x1152)
§Mountain View H.S.
by For Reproductive Rights
Sunday May 29th, 2022 4:17 AM
sm_screen_shot_2022-05-29_at_3.43.26_am.jpg
original image (1708x1214)
§Mountain View H.S.
by For Reproductive Rights
Sunday May 29th, 2022 4:17 AM
sm_screen_shot_2022-05-29_at_3.44.11_am.jpg
original image (1738x1158)
§Mountain View H.S.
by For Reproductive Rights
Sunday May 29th, 2022 4:17 AM
sm_screen_shot_2022-05-29_at_3.45.07_am.jpg
original image (1734x1148)
§Mountain View H.S.
by For Reproductive Rights
Sunday May 29th, 2022 4:17 AM
sm_screen_shot_2022-05-29_at_3.45.30_am.jpg
original image (764x1148)
§The Walkout at Los Altos H.S.
by For Reproductive Rights
Sunday May 29th, 2022 4:17 AM
sm_screen_shot_2022-05-29_at_4.00.13_am.jpg
original image (1112x766)
Photo by Eason Dong
