The Supreme court has declared war against women and all those who seek to have an abortion and our basic rights to control our own bodies. Now is the time to fight back.
Only a mass movement of the people can save abortion rights. Take to the streets throughout the United States.
Saturday, May 7 @ noon - 1 PM
Website: https://www.actiontogetherbayarea.org/calendar
San Francisco: Defend Roe v. Wade Emergency Protest March
|Saturday May 07
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Protest
|PSL Bay Area
|Powell Street and Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
