Abortion Justice: Protecting, Strengthening, & Expanding Abortion Care in California
Date Friday May 27
Time 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorBixby Cntr Population & Reproductive Health
Location Details
Online webinar event
Join the Bixby Center on Population and Reproductive Health UCLA for a discussion
on the future of abortion rights with top reps. from five of California’s most prominent
abortion advocacy orgs.

Date and time: Fri, May 27, 2022 @ 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM PDT

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/protecting-strengthening-expanding-abortion-care-in-california-registration-325288345197


As the nation is expected to hear a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that could significantly erode abortion rights, California is gearing up to ensure that patients in the state and beyond their own borders are able to obtain legal abortions. Soon, in nearly half a century, obtaining an abortion will depend on where you live.

The Bixby Center on Population and Reproductive Health invites you to join a conversation with with top representatives from five of California’s most prominent abortion advocacy organizations.


PANEL:

--Lisa Matsubara- General Counsel and Vice President of Policy, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California

--Jessica Pinckney- Executive Director, ACCESS REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE

--Shannon K. Olivieri Hovis- Director, NARAL Pro-Choice California

--Onyemma Obiekea- Policy Analyst, Black Women for Wellness/Action Project
--Nakia Woods- California Coalition for Reproductive Freedom

This discussion will be moderated by Dr. Julie Elginer, an Assistant Professor from the Department of Health Policy and Management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.
