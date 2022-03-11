Videos and photos of long and loud march that followed a rally on March 8, International Women's Day.

Videos are 15 to 27 seconds long





Photos by Leon Kunstenaar, Pro Bono Photo.Videos by Lis Cox.With the Supreme Court poised to overturn or substantially curtail Roe v. Wade, demonstrators young and old gathered on March 8 at the University of California’s Berkeley campus to demand the legal right to abortion. The protest was in response to a national call for action by the new movement, riseup4abortionrights.org. The march started in Sproul Plaza and ended in MLK Civic Center Plaza where organizers announced: "This was just the beginning! Next national day of action is April 9. Join us!"For part I of this story, "The Rally" see: