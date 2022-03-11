top
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
March for Abortion Rights in Berkeley: "This was Just the Beginning!"
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
Videos and photos of long and loud march that followed a rally on March 8, International Women's Day.
Videos are 15 to 27 seconds long

sm_leonberkeleycampus.jpg
original image (2737x2100)
Photos by Leon Kunstenaar, Pro Bono Photo.
Videos by Lis Cox.

With the Supreme Court poised to overturn or substantially curtail Roe v. Wade, demonstrators young and old gathered on March 8 at the University of California’s Berkeley campus to demand the legal right to abortion. The protest was in response to a national call for action by the new movement, riseup4abortionrights.org. The march started in Sproul Plaza and ended in MLK Civic Center Plaza where organizers announced: "This was just the beginning! Next national day of action is April 9. Join us!"

For part I of this story, "The Rally" see:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/03/10/18848582.php
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Through Sather Gate
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (33.1MB) | Embed Video
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Heading from campus to town
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
sm_leon_berkeleythrucampus.jpg
original image (2642x2100)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§through town
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
sm_leonberkeley_marchtown3.jpg
original image (3153x2100)
RBG angel at the left, dog takes break from marching in owners arms on the right
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Gay, Straight, Black, White
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (19.4MB) | Embed Video
All Unite for Abortion Rights!
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§This is how we do it
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
sm_leonberkeleymarchgtoldus.jpg
original image (2113x2100)
Sign at left: Our Grannies told us we might have to get on the streets to defend Roe v. Wade
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Build Movements Not Walls
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
sm_leon_berkeleyuniversity.jpg
original image (3153x2100)
Quick stop to rebuild energy
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Chant and March--Rise Up Rise Up!
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (19.1MB) | Embed Video
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Energized
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
sm_leonberkeleymarchshout.jpg
original image (2609x2100)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Time to Make Some Noise
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
sm_leon_berkeleymakenoise.jpg
original image (2100x2278)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Break for Speakout Along the Route
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
sm_leonberkeleygirls2.jpeg
original image (2713x2100)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§High Schoolers from El Cerrito HS and Berkeley HS...
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
sm_leonberkely_hskids.jpg
original image (2771x2100)
...speak out!
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§"This is our future we are talking about!"
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
sm_leonberkeleyhskid.jpg
original image (2100x2620)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§No stopping us
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
sm_leonberkeleymarch2.jpg
original image (3153x2100)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§The medium is the message
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
sm_leonberkeleymarch1.jpg
original image (2868x2100)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Pro vasectomy sign
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
sm_leon_berkeley_rbg_dog.jpg
original image (3153x2100)
In this photo: at the left RBG angel, on the right dog takes break from marching by resting in owner's arms
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Community reach out
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
sm_leonberkeleyproselytize.jpg
original image (3045x2100)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§March on, march on
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (31.3MB) | Embed Video
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Honor RBG's wishes
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
sm_leon_berkeleyfixrbg__1_.jpeg
original image (1784x1928)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§We march again April 9
by Campus Observer
Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:17 AM
sm_leonberkeleyalgafence.jpg
original image (2819x2100)
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
