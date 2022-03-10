top
Sproul Plaza, Historic Site of Free Speech Movement, Setting for Abortion Rights Action
by Campus Observer
Thursday Mar 10th, 2022 12:57 PM
On International Women’s Day, drum beats drove a spirited protest for abortion rights in UC Berkeley’s Sproul Plaza, an important site of the 1960's free speech movement.
sm_leon_kunstenaar_03-06722-856_0539.jpg
original image (3062x2100)
Photos by Leon Kunstenaar, Pro Bono Photo.
Video of Joey Johnson by Lis Cox.

With the Supreme Court poised to overturn or substantially curtail Roe v. Wade, demonstrators young and old gathered on March 8 at the University of California’s Berkeley campus to demand the legal right to abortion. The protest was in response to a national call for action by the coalition riseup4abortionrights.org.

Protest organizer Magda Cholewinska, who wore a blood stained wedding dress, said “We refuse to let the U.S. Supreme Court deny women humanity and decimate our rights." Demonstrators chanted for "abortion on demand and without apology" and distributed green bandanas. Protesters wrapped them around their arms and necks to show solidarity with women in Mexico, Argentina and Colombia who in recent years rose up and gained the right to safe and legal abortion through sustained mass street protests. Members of la colectiva, a collective of domestic workers from San Francisco's Mission District, led chants used in Latin America as part of the Green Wave Movement. Currently women in El Salvador are gaining ground in the movement for reproductive justice.

Campus sophomore and student association presidential candidate Catherine Bauer gave an impassioned speech saying it is the responsibility of UC Berkeley students to show up to events such as this one and make their voices heard. She said that campus demonstrations can be reaffirming and let students who have had abortions know that they are not alone.

Speakers emphasized that the denial of the right to abortion hits poor women and women of color especially hard. They said that without the right to abortion women are reduced to baby-making machines. "I am NOT an incubator" was the cry of the day. Faculty member Bonnie Morris who teaches women's history on campus and is an archivist of feminist music, also addressed the crowed. Select portions of the day's speeches were later broadcast on KPFA's evening news.

Following the rally demonstrators marched through campus, hitting the streets to encouragement community involvement. They were joined by students who broke out from classes at El Cerrito and Berkeley High Schools.
http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
§Sproul Steps
by Campus Observer
Thursday Mar 10th, 2022 12:57 PM
sm_leonberkeleymbwaxo.jpg
original image (2959x2100)
§Bonnie Morris, History Dept. Faculty Member
by Campus Observer
Thursday Mar 10th, 2022 12:57 PM
sm_leonberkeleybonnie.jpg
original image (2982x2100)
§Led Chants in Spanish
by Campus Observer
Thursday Mar 10th, 2022 12:57 PM
sm_leonberkeley_latinas.jpg
original image (2555x2100)
§Sophomore and Student Association Candidate Catherine Bauer
by Campus Observer
Thursday Mar 10th, 2022 12:57 PM
sm_leonberkeleystudentcandidategu.jpg
original image (2314x2100)
§Youth and Age Together
by Campus Observer
Thursday Mar 10th, 2022 12:57 PM
sm_leonberkeleymbwabest.jpg
original image (2726x2100)
Raging Grannies were sexually active pre Roe v. Wade. They shared stories. Student sign says: Our Grannies told us that we would have to get on the streets to protect Roe v. Wade some day.
§Reiko of Refuse Fascism Calls on Students to Give Voice
by Campus Observer
Thursday Mar 10th, 2022 12:57 PM
sm_leonberkeleyreiko_copy.jpeg
original image (2100x2686)
§Student steps up to speak
by Campus Observer
Thursday Mar 10th, 2022 12:57 PM
sm_leon_student.jpg
original image (2100x2326)
§Break the Chains!
by Campus Observer
Thursday Mar 10th, 2022 12:57 PM
sm_leon_berkeley_breakchains.jpg
original image (2862x2100)
§Joey Johnson of Revolution Club
by Campus Observer
Thursday Mar 10th, 2022 12:57 PM
Joey Johnson was active in the free speech movement of the 1960's. He is named Texas v. Johnson, a landmark decision of the US Supreme Court that invalidated prohibitions on desecrating the American flag.
§Students leading the march through campus
by Campus Observer
Thursday Mar 10th, 2022 12:57 PM
sm_leonberkeleyjeans.jpg
original image (2801x2100)
