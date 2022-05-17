Taking It To the Streets for Reproductive Justice for ALL! by National Mobilization for ReproductiveJustice



Tye-Leigha from the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice making the connections to how the attack on Roe v. Wade is connected to attacks on trans folk, people of color, and marginalized folks.

Video 1:22





Tye-Leigha leads the contingent organized by the National Mobilization that marched in the Bans Off Our Bodies march on May 14. To see the inclusive demands, visit the website here.

