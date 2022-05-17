From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
Taking It To the Streets for Reproductive Justice for ALL!
Tye-Leigha from the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice making the connections to how the attack on Roe v. Wade is connected to attacks on trans folk, people of color, and marginalized folks.
Video 1:22
Video 1:22
Tye-Leigha leads the contingent organized by the National Mobilization that marched in the Bans Off Our Bodies march on May 14. To see the inclusive demands, visit the website here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network