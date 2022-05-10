top
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
Protesters Provide the Punch at Bay Area Book Fest
by Berkeley Style
Tuesday May 10th, 2022 2:30 AM
The Bay Area Book Festival was back after a hiatus caused by covid concerns. Many people masked up for that extra layer of protection at the event held all outdoors under decorated open air tents. Demonstrators for abortion rights and reproductive justice say they knew just what the festival needed to enliven things.
sm_rise_up-_best_.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
Photos: Mishaa deGraw, Probonophoto.org
Please credit the photographer.

Berkeley book lovers are naturally furious about the threat to reproductive justice and many joined the marchers that took to the lanes of the Bay Area Book Festival on May 8. Festival customers dove right in to the procession; demo organizers were at the ready to help them costume up.

Their messages included:
--Books not Back Alley Abortions
--We Won't Go Back
--Abortion on Demand and Without Apology
--Men cause 100% of abortions
--I am not ashamed of my abortion
--SCOTUS: Proud Supporter of the American Taliban
http://www.riseUp4abortionrights.org
§taking it to the streets
by Berkeley Style
Tuesday May 10th, 2022 2:30 AM
sm_rise_up-parade.jpg
original image (2420x1815)
heading out beyond the Book Fest perimeter and into the streets of downtown Berkeley
http://www.riseUp4abortionrights.org
§taking in the scene
by Berkeley Style
Tuesday May 10th, 2022 2:30 AM
sm_rise_up_kok.jpg
original image (3121x4161)
http://www.riseUp4abortionrights.org
§solidarity high five from a performer
by Berkeley Style
Tuesday May 10th, 2022 2:30 AM
sm_rise_up-solidaritytr.jpg
original image (3456x4608)
http://www.riseUp4abortionrights.org
§Close Up of Judge Jest
by Berkeley Style
Tuesday May 10th, 2022 2:30 AM
sm_rise_up_review_board_bag.jpg
original image (3456x4608)
10 years ago the Raging Grannies posed as judges on a "Viagra Review Board". Memorialized on a handbag.
http://www.riseUp4abortionrights.org
§seriously pissed off
by Berkeley Style
Tuesday May 10th, 2022 2:30 AM
sm_rise_up_newgranincloak.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
http://www.riseUp4abortionrights.org
§mask together america
by Berkeley Style
Tuesday May 10th, 2022 2:30 AM
sm_rise_up_womendonotowe.jpg
original image (3456x4608)
women don't owe you shit
http://www.riseUp4abortionrights.org
§books not back alleys
by Berkeley Style
Tuesday May 10th, 2022 2:30 AM
sm_rise_up_2_redcloaks_also.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
http://www.riseUp4abortionrights.org
§family that protested together
by Berkeley Style
Tuesday May 10th, 2022 2:30 AM
sm_rise_up_pinoy_fam.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
3 generations ... oops Granny is in next photo
http://www.riseUp4abortionrights.org
§march on, march on!
by Berkeley Style
Tuesday May 10th, 2022 2:30 AM
sm_rise_up_canva_pinoy.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
http://www.riseUp4abortionrights.org
§message on t-shirt
by Berkeley Style
Tuesday May 10th, 2022 2:30 AM
sm_rise_up_hexthecistem.jpg
original image (3456x4608)
http://www.riseUp4abortionrights.org
§coordinate their costumes
by Berkeley Style
Tuesday May 10th, 2022 2:30 AM
sm_rise_up_2_cloaks_gu.jpg
original image (3846x2885)
http://www.riseUp4abortionrights.org
§ready with a sign
by Berkeley Style
Tuesday May 10th, 2022 2:30 AM
sm_rise_up_indojin.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
http://www.riseUp4abortionrights.org
§SCOTUS = American Taliban
by Berkeley Style
Tuesday May 10th, 2022 2:30 AM
sm_rise_up_taliban.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
http://www.riseUp4abortionrights.org
§sacred rage
by Berkeley Style
Tuesday May 10th, 2022 2:30 AM
sm_rise_up-sacred_rage.jpg
original image (3456x4608)
http://www.riseUp4abortionrights.org
§another great sign
by Berkeley Style
Tuesday May 10th, 2022 2:30 AM
sm_rise_up-canva_great_sign.jpg
original image (2555x3407)
http://www.riseUp4abortionrights.org
§final word
by Berkeley Style
Tuesday May 10th, 2022 2:30 AM
sm_rise_up-canva_sign.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
http://www.riseUp4abortionrights.org
