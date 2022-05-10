From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protesters Provide the Punch at Bay Area Book Fest
The Bay Area Book Festival was back after a hiatus caused by covid concerns. Many people masked up for that extra layer of protection at the event held all outdoors under decorated open air tents. Demonstrators for abortion rights and reproductive justice say they knew just what the festival needed to enliven things.
Photos: Mishaa deGraw, Probonophoto.org
Please credit the photographer.
Berkeley book lovers are naturally furious about the threat to reproductive justice and many joined the marchers that took to the lanes of the Bay Area Book Festival on May 8. Festival customers dove right in to the procession; demo organizers were at the ready to help them costume up.
Their messages included:
--Books not Back Alley Abortions
--We Won't Go Back
--Abortion on Demand and Without Apology
--Men cause 100% of abortions
--I am not ashamed of my abortion
--SCOTUS: Proud Supporter of the American Taliban
