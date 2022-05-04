Rapid Response for Abortion Rights, SF, May 3, 2022 by lis cox



The Bay Area rallied quickly for a large rally and march in SF. 1 min video here.





When the news outlet Politico leaked a draft opinion of the US Supreme Court's intent to overthrow the 1973 Roe v. Wade it prompted a rallying call to hit the streets. National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF organized a demonstration and march of thousands.

