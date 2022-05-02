

healthcare choice. RSVP below and you'll be emailed access info the day before the workshop.



Date and time: Tue, May 17, 2022 @ 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM PDT



Cost: FREE or donation



RSVP:





Do you know what to do if you're pregnant and don't want to be? Do you want to be a resource for buds if they're ever in this situation?



In this workshop, we'll take you through the steps to obtain an abortion so you can feel confident in accessing this common & safe reproductive healthcare option!



We'll cover it all, including confirming pregnancy (avoid the CPCs!), finding funding (ever heard of NNAF?), choosing the right method for you (perhaps SMA?), and more.



This workshop is open to all, but we won't tolerate any anti-choice or transphobic rhetoric (anyone with a uterus may need an abortion).



This event is free but if you are able, please donate ($10|| $20|| $50). This will help us continue to offer free events and workshops.





INSTRUCTOR BIO:



Alecia has been directly engaged in reproductive/sexual health & justice for the past 15 years. Working from a DIY ethic & deep belief in mutual aid, she has spent time as a clinic escort, sex education teacher, options counselor, & abortion doula in Oakland, CA and Pittsburg, PA.



Most recently she was a year long acompañante with Fondo MARIA in Mexico City & co-captain/crew on the Women on Waves sailboat during their Guatemalan & Mexican abortion access campaigns.



