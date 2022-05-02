Join a workshop on options for accessing abortion, a common and safe reproductive
healthcare choice. RSVP below and you'll be emailed access info the day before the workshop.
Date and time: Tue, May 17, 2022 @ 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM PDT
Cost: FREE or donation
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-get-an-abortion-a-step-by-step-guide-for-you-your-friends-tickets-331009868427
Do you know what to do if you're pregnant and don't want to be? Do you want to be a resource for buds if they're ever in this situation?
In this workshop, we'll take you through the steps to obtain an abortion so you can feel confident in accessing this common & safe reproductive healthcare option!
We'll cover it all, including confirming pregnancy (avoid the CPCs!), finding funding (ever heard of NNAF?), choosing the right method for you (perhaps SMA?), and more.
This workshop is open to all, but we won't tolerate any anti-choice or transphobic rhetoric (anyone with a uterus may need an abortion).
This event is free but if you are able, please donate ($10|| $20|| $50). This will help us continue to offer free events and workshops.
INSTRUCTOR BIO:
Alecia has been directly engaged in reproductive/sexual health & justice for the past 15 years. Working from a DIY ethic & deep belief in mutual aid, she has spent time as a clinic escort, sex education teacher, options counselor, & abortion doula in Oakland, CA and Pittsburg, PA.
Most recently she was a year long acompañante with Fondo MARIA in Mexico City & co-captain/crew on the Women on Waves sailboat during their Guatemalan & Mexican abortion access campaigns.
On top of being a Prototype Board Member, she currently works for OMGyes.com (yay sexual pleasure!) & also serves as a resource for folks seeking abortions.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 5/17/2022
|How To Get An Abortion: A Step by Step Guide for You & Your Friends
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday May 17
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Prototype PGH Workshops
|Location Details
|Online webinar event
|
Added to the calendar on Monday May 2nd, 2022 9:00 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network