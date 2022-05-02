top
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 5/17/2022
How To Get An Abortion: A Step by Step Guide for You & Your Friends
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday May 17
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorPrototype PGH Workshops
Location Details
Online webinar event
Join a workshop on options for accessing abortion, a common and safe reproductive
healthcare choice. RSVP below and you'll be emailed access info the day before the workshop.

Date and time: Tue, May 17, 2022 @ 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM PDT

Cost: FREE or donation

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-get-an-abortion-a-step-by-step-guide-for-you-your-friends-tickets-331009868427


Do you know what to do if you're pregnant and don't want to be? Do you want to be a resource for buds if they're ever in this situation?

In this workshop, we'll take you through the steps to obtain an abortion so you can feel confident in accessing this common & safe reproductive healthcare option!

We'll cover it all, including confirming pregnancy (avoid the CPCs!), finding funding (ever heard of NNAF?), choosing the right method for you (perhaps SMA?), and more.

This workshop is open to all, but we won't tolerate any anti-choice or transphobic rhetoric (anyone with a uterus may need an abortion).

This event is free but if you are able, please donate ($10|| $20|| $50). This will help us continue to offer free events and workshops.


INSTRUCTOR BIO:

Alecia has been directly engaged in reproductive/sexual health & justice for the past 15 years. Working from a DIY ethic & deep belief in mutual aid, she has spent time as a clinic escort, sex education teacher, options counselor, & abortion doula in Oakland, CA and Pittsburg, PA.

Most recently she was a year long acompañante with Fondo MARIA in Mexico City & co-captain/crew on the Women on Waves sailboat during their Guatemalan & Mexican abortion access campaigns.

On top of being a Prototype Board Member, she currently works for OMGyes.com (yay sexual pleasure!) & also serves as a resource for folks seeking abortions.
screenshot_2022-05-02_at_21-00-20_how_to_get_an_abortion_a_step_by_step_guide_for_you___your_friends_.png
Added to the calendar on Monday May 2nd, 2022 9:00 PM
