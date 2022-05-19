top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
Handmaids and Hangers at Bay Area Bans Off Our Bodies Protests
by Fave Photos
Thursday May 19th, 2022 1:41 AM
Protesters painted bloody hangers on placards to symbolize the dangerous measures people resorted to in order to terminate pregnancies before Roe. "This is not about abortion" read one sign. Demonstrators know bans on abortion are just the beginning of extremist right wing attempt to take total control.
sm_may14sanjosehandmaids.jpg
original image (5029x2934)
In San Jose, Jack Owicki, Probonophoto.org, in Oakland, Mishaa DeGraw, ProbonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographers. Top photo is of San Jose demo.

In the San Francisco Bay Area cities of Oakland and San Jose people donned costumes and carried hand crafted signs expressing anger over the wave of abortion bans and restrictions on the horizon and in the here and now. Bans Off Our Bodies / Women's March national organization nixed use of certain symbols but....nevermind.

Protesters joined demonstrators across nation who raised placards with images of coat hangers to symbolize the dangerous measures people resorted to to terminate pregnancies before Roe v. Wade became law of the land.

As did people in other states and the District of Columbia, Californians embraced the imagery of the red cloaked white bonneted handmaid, a reference to the patriarchal dystopia of the novel The Handmaid’s Tale.
§San Jose
by Fave Photos
Thursday May 19th, 2022 1:41 AM
sm_my14sanjosefinger.jpg
original image (3356x4363)
§San Jose
by Fave Photos
Thursday May 19th, 2022 1:41 AM
sm_may14sjhangerjo.jpg
original image (4862x2691)
§San Jose
by Fave Photos
Thursday May 19th, 2022 1:41 AM
sm_may14sanjosemask.jpg
original image (4086x3888)
§Oakland
by Fave Photos
Thursday May 19th, 2022 1:41 AM
sm_may14oaklandbanner.jpg
original image (4155x3116)
§Oakland
by Fave Photos
Thursday May 19th, 2022 1:41 AM
sm_may14oaklandgma.jpg
original image (3947x3080)
§Oakland
by Fave Photos
Thursday May 19th, 2022 1:41 AM
sm_oaklandpuppet.jpg
original image (5472x3648)
§Oakland
by Fave Photos
Thursday May 19th, 2022 1:41 AM
sm_may14oaklandhanger2.jpg
original image (3648x5472)
§Oakland
by Fave Photos
Thursday May 19th, 2022 1:41 AM
sm_my14koktshirt.jpg
original image (3648x5472)
t-shirt with cool symbol
§Oakland
by Fave Photos
Thursday May 19th, 2022 1:41 AM
sm_may14oaklandhanger.jpg
original image (5466x2384)
§Oakland
by Fave Photos
Thursday May 19th, 2022 1:41 AM
sm_may14drawers.jpg
original image (3383x4969)
§Oakland
by Fave Photos
Thursday May 19th, 2022 1:41 AM
sm_may14oaklandmaids2.jpg
original image (3233x2425)
§San Jose
by Fave Photos
Thursday May 19th, 2022 1:41 AM
sm_may14sanjosehandmaid2.jpg
original image (3245x4223)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code