This is an all-hands-on-deck moment!
Join us TODAY at 5pm at San Jose City Hall to declare #BansOffOurBodies
and abortion is health care.
|San Jose: Rally for Abortion Rights at SJ City Hall
|Tuesday May 03
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Protest
|website posting at SJ Peace & Justice Center
San Jose City Hall Plaza, 200 E. Santa Clara Street, San Jose CA 95113
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 3rd, 2022 1:30 PM
