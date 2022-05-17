Look Whose Marching in Mountain View by 4reproductiverights



March starting point was Caltrain Station and ending point was Gateway Park. Time to line the ECR!

Mountain View, CA



Photos by Chris Cassell Probonophoto.org.

Please credit the photographer.



Mountain View Voices for Peace and Justice and Together We Will Palo Alto/Mtn View...thank you for organizing. The Women's March platform was not easy to navigate but locally activists have many connections with one another, so they were able spread the word.



No rally, so no problem or confusion about a speakers list. Just a march but what a march it was! An estimated 500 people started off at the Caltrain station waving banners high with the united cry "Save Roe v. Wade!"



The Raging Grannies led the march and then sang in tiny Gateway Park, where demonstrators spilled out into the intersection. The Dance of Peace flitted about from points on high, kids accompanying protesting parents dropped their jaws. Outdoor diners on the march route clapped and cheered for the demonstrators. Mountain View is pro-choice town!



Mountain View is in Santa Clara County, one of the most vaccinated and mask compliant counties in the nation, keeping people safe to come out when it is a political emergency...as in NOW!



