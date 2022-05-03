Immediate Response to Supreme Court Leak at Federal Bldg in Oakland by Abortion Rights Now



On May 2 at 5:30pm Pacific Time, the news hit that the U.S. Supreme Court plans to strike down Roe v. Wade, overturning abortion rights, according to a draft majority opinion obtained by Politico. Abortion rights activists in Oakland, California were on the streets within 3 hours.

44 second mp4 video







Abortion rights activists in the San Francisco Bay Area will be in front of the Federal Bldg at 450 Golden Gate Ave, SF from 5pm today May 3 and are calling on people to join them in protest. The majority of Americans believe that abortion is reproductive health and do not support the overturning of the landmark decision Roe v. Wade.



Last night they got the ball rolling with a fast response rally in front of Oakland's Federal Courthouse.