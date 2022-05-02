The Supreme Court Intends to Completely Overturn Roe v Wade, Draft Opinion Reveals by Dave Id



In a stunning breach of US Supreme Court secrecy, a draft majority opinion written by justice Samuel Alito has been leaked. The would-be ruling is outrageous. Alito makes the case for completely overturning Roe v Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v Casey (1992), allowing states to outlaw all abortions without exceptions for rape and incest. Half of the country will eliminate reproductive freedom within months, if not the very day the final ruling is issued.