

at 5:30 PM PT (8:30 PM ET) in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion

by Justice Alito suggesting the overturn of Roe v. Wade.



The mobilization call is for NOW participants only and not open to the press.



Register:





ALSO:



Nationwide Rallies at Federal Courthouses to Protect Roe & Show Up for Abortion Rights!



Women's March:



https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/05/03/18849430.php Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 3rd, 2022 1:00 PM