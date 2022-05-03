Join the National Action Center of NOW for an urgent member mobilization call tonight
at 5:30 PM PT (8:30 PM ET) in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion
by Justice Alito suggesting the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
The mobilization call is for NOW participants only and not open to the press.
Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yYzfkJfaTIyjZgpOhMbJ9g
ALSO:
Nationwide Rallies at Federal Courthouses to Protect Roe & Show Up for Abortion Rights!
Women's March: https://act.womensmarch.com/sign/roe-rally-pledge
also here: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/05/03/18849430.php
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
|SCOTUS & Abortion Rights National Moblization Call w/ NOW (virtual)
Date
|Date
|Tuesday May 03
|Time
|5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|National Organization of Women
|Location Details
|Online action
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 3rd, 2022 1:00 PM
