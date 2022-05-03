top
Call to Action: Abortion Rights Now! Bans Off Our Bodies!
Date Tuesday May 03
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March
Location Details
Your local court house, federal building, town square/plaza, or street intersection
WOMEN'S MARCH: NATIONWIDE CALL TO ACTION for ABORTION RIGHTS

Let's be clear: Abortion is health care

That's why in light of the dire news that SCOTUS has voted to strike down Roe v. Wade, we're showing up for abortion rights.

We’re horrified, saddened, and livid. If you are too, then now is the time to show up and show them our movement won't back down from protecting our reproductive rights.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 3rd, at 5p your local time. Show up at your courthouses, federal buildings or town square to say bans off our bodies and demand elected officials take action before SCOTUS overturns Roe.

Bring your families, your signs, your stories, your heart, and your commitment to
save Roe and access to safe & legal abortion for all who need it.

Where: Your local court house, federal building, town square, town plaza, or street intersection

When: 5 PM local time nationwide

______________________________________________________________

SAN FRANCISCO:

Stop the Supreme Court's War on Women (5 PM @ Powell & Market Street) https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/05/02/18849426.php

Protest at SF Philip Burton Federal Bldg/US Courthouse (5 PM @ 450 Golden Gate & Polk St.)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/05/03/18849429.php

Please organize or simple show up with your sign in cities around the SF Bay Area
______________________________________________________________

sm_bans.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 3rd, 2022 6:45 AM
§
by Women's March
Tuesday May 3rd, 2022 6:45 AM
wm_general.png
