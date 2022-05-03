



Let's be clear: Abortion is health care



That's why in light of the dire news that SCOTUS has voted to strike down Roe v. Wade, we're showing up for abortion rights.



We’re horrified, saddened, and livid. If you are too, then now is the time to show up and show them our movement won't back down from protecting our reproductive rights.



Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 3rd, at 5p your local time. Show up at your courthouses, federal buildings or town square to say bans off our bodies and demand elected officials take action before SCOTUS overturns Roe.



Bring your families, your signs, your stories, your heart, and your commitment to

save Roe and access to safe & legal abortion for all who need it.



Where: Your local court house, federal building, town square, town plaza, or street intersection



When: 5 PM local time nationwide



FB post:



Twitter:

______________________________________________________________



SAN FRANCISCO:



Stop the Supreme Court's War on Women (5 PM @ Powell & Market Street)



Protest at SF Philip Burton Federal Bldg/US Courthouse (5 PM @ 450 Golden Gate & Polk St.)

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/05/03/18849429.php



Please organize or simple show up with your sign in cities around the SF Bay Area

______________________________________________________________



