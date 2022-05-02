EMERGENCY ACTION



Stop the Supreme Court's War on Women

Abortion is a right! Take to the streets!



Tuesday, May 3 @ 5pm

Powell + Market, SF



The Supreme court has declared war against women and our basic rights to control our own bodies. Now is the time to fight back. Millions of people going into the streets would make it clear that without justice there can be no peace.



A heroic individual has leaked to the public the decision by the Supreme Court to end abortion rights by overturning the Roe v Wade decision, and the earlier Casey decision.



Neither the church nor the state has the right to tell women what we can do with our own bodies.



The Supreme Court has demonstrated throughout history that it is an enemy of democracy and an enemy of people’s rights. It upheld slavery as a legal institution until the Civil War ended it. It made apartheid and segregation the law of the land in 1896 and today it is attempting to end abortion rights that were the consequence of the mass movement of millions of women and their allies in the 1960s and early 1970s. The Supreme Court today is also taking back voting rights for Black Americans, human rights for immigrants, and union rights for workers. Until the mass movement of the LGBTQ community forced the Supreme Court to change, it denied marriage equality and other basic rights.



The Supreme Court should be abolished. Nine unelected judges, appointed for lifetime terms, should not have the discretion to eviscerate the rights of hundreds of millions of people in the United States. This institution makes a mockery out of the notion of a democratic society.



Now is the time to fight back. Only a mass movement of the people can save abortion rights. Join us tomorrow (Tuesday, May 3) at 5pm at Powell + Market in SF! For more event information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CdFQC-7LGu2/

Added to the calendar on Monday May 2nd, 2022 10:38 PM