The news outlet Politico leaked a draft opinion of the US Supreme Court's intent to overthrow the 1973 Roe v. Wade.
This devastating attack on legalized abortion throughout the land is a rallying call to hit the streets.
We expect to be joined by people from multiple organizations at this central Bay Area location. You too are needed.
|Tuesday May 03
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Protest
|National Mobilization for Repro Justice-SF
|reprojustice.sf [at] gmail.com
Philip Burton Federal Bldg/US Courthouse
450 Golden Gate (at Polk St.)
For more event information: https://www.reprojusticenow.org
