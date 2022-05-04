EOPA, an organization of thousands of elected officials, is appalled by the leaked Supreme Court abortion decision and warns of civil liberty erosion. Black and Brown communities will suffer the most. They do now, from fossil fuel production and factories that spew toxins, which have been strategically located in their communities because they were redlined decades ago. Environmental justice will become a utopian dream if we start eroding women’s rights, as all American rights will become endangered. If this right to privacy is stripped, every person could face a future in which the government can potentially interfere in one’s personal life decisions.

Protests organically grew after the Supreme Court abortion decision was linked on May 2, 2022

May 4, 2022

First reported by Politico on May 2, a draft opinion leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court, written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito takes direct aim at abortion rights, which have been in place since the 1973 Roe decision and were reinforced by a 1992 court case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

The five conservatives who sit on the bench reportedly want to overturn abortion rights. Four of the five were appointed by presidents who lost the popular vote.

Additionally, the ruling would deny the wishes of most of the country, as a strong majority of Americans support abortion.

Elected Officials to Protect America released this statement in response:

“Over our history, America has made great advances around race, equality, marriage equality, and environmental protections. The Supreme Court is the body that is meant to hold the wisdom to understand logically, in a nonpartisan manner, what’s right for the country, thereby having the authority to judge for all Americans. If this draft Supreme Court opinion is genuine and Roe v. Wade is overturned, a partisan court will be undoing nearly 50 years of an established right to body autonomy.

“Incest, rape, and conditions that endanger the mother because of a pregnancy are human rights issues. The right to life for the mother must be upheld. Patients who need to access abortion should not face the degrading shame and overwhelming hurdles that would come from this unjust decision. A ban on abortions will not stop abortions but it will stop safe reproductive care.

“While those who have the financial means will find the healthcare they seek, others living in communities of low income will be forced into backstreet life threatening abortions. Black and Brown communities will suffer the most. They do now, from fossil fuel production and factories that spew toxins, which have been strategically located in their communities because they were redlined decades ago. Environmental justice will become a utopian dream if we start eroding women’s rights, as all American rights will become endangered. If this right to privacy is stripped, every person could face a future in which the government can potentially interfere in one’s personal life decisions.

“This is not only a women’s right issue, trans and nonbinary people get abortions too. Ultimately, this is a human rights, civil rights, voting rights and environmental rights issue. Our civil liberties are at risk. The 14th Amendment must be upheld. This great nation must strive to achieve equal opportunity for all. If the Supreme Court takes the right to an abortion away that goal will become increasingly more distant.”



Elected Officials to Protect America is a network of current and former elected officials who care deeply about protecting the planet and people. EOPA is committed to solving the climate crisis, ensuring environmental justice, and protecting our lands and waters. EOPA educates through value-based storytelling, training lawmakers, and connecting elected officials to inspire strong environmental leadership.

Protests happened all across the country in reaction to the linked Supreme Court decision on abortion. This is in Portland, Maine.