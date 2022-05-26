top
Overturn Roe? Hell No!
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
High School students rally in Nationwide 4 Abortion Rights Convergence in San Francisco
sm_01-14162-856_4829.jpg
original image (1400x1024)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

On Thursday 26th, 24th and Mission was again the site for an abortion rights rally. Called in conjunction with the Shut It Down Nationwide 4 Abortion Rights Convergence, students from several nearby High Schools rallied and marched to demand that abortion rights be maintained.

They marched behind a large green banner that proclaimed "Rise up 4 Abortion Rights. "One sign said "I wish my uterus shot bullets so the gov wouldn't regulate it." This was a reference to Republican politicians refusing to regulate military level guns and therefore having become the party responsible for mass murder, recently of children.

Some are of the view that the Republican Party is no longer a political party but rather a gang of thugs seeking to destroy all semblance of democratic society in favor implementing control similar to that sought and often exercised by South American drug cartels. There is the hope that the nation will eventually be cleansed of these subversives.

The demonstrators marched down 24th street and held a "die in" at Van Ness.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
sm_02-14162-856_4638.jpg
original image (1508x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
sm_03-14162-856_4647.jpg
original image (1851x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
sm_04-14162-856_4652.jpg
original image (1400x1971)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
sm_05-14162-856_4657.jpg
original image (1729x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
sm_06-14162-854_6553.jpg
original image (1923x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
sm_07-14162-852_9885.jpg
original image (2070x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
sm_08-14162-854_6560.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
sm_09-14162-856_4702.jpg
original image (2009x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
sm_10-14162-856_4716.jpg
original image (1571x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
sm_11-14162-856_4742.jpg
original image (2060x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
sm_12-14162-852_9920.jpg
original image (1400x1698)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
sm_13-14162-852_9927.jpg
original image (1613x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
sm_14-14162-852_9934.jpg
original image (1400x1831)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
sm_15-14162-852_9945.jpg
original image (1400x1576)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
sm_16-14162-852_9965.jpg
original image (1893x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
sm_17-14162-856_4818.jpg
original image (2084x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
sm_18-14162-854_6602.jpg
original image (1874x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
sm_19-14162-854_6615.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday May 26th, 2022 11:46 PM
sm_20-14162-856_4888.jpg
original image (1820x1400)
