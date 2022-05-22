Overturn Roe? HELL NO!



STOP the Supreme Court From

Taking Away the Right to Abortion!



Forced Motherhood = Female Enslavement



Abortion On Demand and Without Apology!



Thursday, MAY 26: Nationwide--Shut It Down!



Noon: Leave Work! Leave School! Converge in the Streets!

No Business-As-Usual!



San Francisco convergence: 1pm at 24th and Mission



Wear #Green4Abortion



Raise your voice and raise hell! Silence is your stamp of approval.



The Supreme Court is on track to overturn Roe v. Wade and decimate women’s fundamental right to abortion. This would be an atrocity! Forcing women to have children against their will is a form of enslavement. It would hit Black and other women of color especially hard and accelerate the theocratic Christian fascist juggernaut that is also aimed at contraception, LGBTQ rights, voting rights, Black people and other people of color, immigrants, and many more.



But this is not law—YET



Now is the time to fight with all we’ve got to STOP the Supreme Court from decimating abortion rights.



Don’t listen to those who tell you that it is more “realistic” to channel our fury into voting for the Democrats in the next election (after Roe has been overturned). No! It is far harder to win back a right once they have ripped it away than to defend it when you still have it. Besides, the Democrats and others have for decades sought “common ground” with those driving the fanatical attack on abortion. What is needed is an uncompromising fight for the lives of women.



Only the people can stop the Supreme Court from decimating abortion rights!



We do this through powerful and relentless resistance. By walking out of school and work. Speaking out in the arts and society. Disrupting business-as-usual. We do this through the sounds of our collective rage and the disciplined fury of our actions. We do this by shattering the “legitimacy” of the marble-halled institutions that would dare to rip away women’s moral agency and very humanity. We do this because it is right and because we can do no other.



We will make clear to the woman-haters on the Supreme Court and everywhere else that if they take away the right to abortion, their society will be prevented from functioning at all. We will NOT go back!



RiseUp4AbortionRights.org is a movement of people coming from diverse political perspectives united in our recognition that only the people rising up can stop the Supreme Court from decimating abortion rights with all the horror that would bring. We invite and urge every individual, community, and organization who agree with this to join and/or partner with us in this great mission. For more event information: http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org

