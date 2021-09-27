top
Bay Area Rejects Texas Anti-Abortion Law
Mon Sep 27 2021 (Updated 10/12/21)
Bay Area Rejects Texas Anti-Abortion Law
Dozens of Pro-Choice Protests Hit Northern California, Along with Nationwide Actions
Bay Area Rejects Texas Anti-Abortion Law
On September 1st, Texas’ anti-abortion law banning the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy went into effect, despite the 1973 Supreme Court decision that established a constitutional right to this form of healthcare. Reproductive justice advocates in the San Francisco Bay Area are held major protests with the fate of Roe v. Wade and legal abortion on the line.

Two national days of action, October 2 and October 3, were both designated as days for street protests and informational zoom meetings. Activists said they will not stop after the weekend of actions but will continue with sustained protests to demand an end to the dangerous, escalating attacks on reproductive rights and freedoms in the U.S.

San Francisco
video Radical Women Speak Out for Reproductive Justice (Oct 2 & 3) | photo Speakout for Reproductive Justice in San Francisco (Oct 3) | photo San Francisco Protests Texas Abortion Law (Oct 2) | calendar National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice: SF Federal Building (Oct 3) | calendar Women's March San Francisco: Community March for Reproductive Justice & Rights (Oct 2)

Vallejo
photo Vallejo Joins Nation With Its Own Women's March | calendar Vallejo: Solidarity March for Reproductive Rights

Point Reyes
photo Pt. Reyes Women’s Protest | calendar Point Reyes Station: Support Reproductive Justice Sidewalk Rally

Alameda
photo Alameda's Women's March has New Twist on Hanger Theme calendar Women’s March for Reproductive & Human Rights

Orinda
photo Lamorinda Demonstrators Say "Texas Women Need Ruth" | calendar Women’s March for Reproductive Rights

Fresno
photo Women's March in Fresno

Redwood City
photo Redwood City Says Bans Off Our Bodies! | calendar The Fight Continues for Abortion Rights!

San Jose
photo Women's March | calendar Women's March San Jose: March for Reproductive Rights

Washington D.C.
photo Washington DC March for Women's Rights

Event Announcements: calendar Santa Rosa | | calendar Sacramento calendar El Cerrito | calendar Martinez | calendar Danville | calendar Mountain View | calendar Pacifica | calendar Half Moon Bay | calendar Santa Cruz | calendar Monterey

San Francisco, September 5: photo Beautiful People Find Bloody Pants at the Opera | photo San Francisco Protest Against Texas’ Insane Abortion Law (SF) | video We Won't Go Back, SF Protest for Women's Reproductive Rights

Santa Rosa, September 4: photo Sonoma County Protests Texas Abortion Law

See Also: photo Supreme Court Announces Date for Case Directly Challenging Roe v. Wade | article Abortion Bounty Hunters in Texas Are Not ‘Whistleblowers"

Related Feature: Bay Area Marches to Protect Women's Rights (2020)
