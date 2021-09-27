From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mon Sep 27 2021 (Updated 10/12/21)Bay Area Rejects Texas Anti-Abortion Law
Dozens of Pro-Choice Protests Hit Northern California, Along with Nationwide Actions
On September 1st, Texas’ anti-abortion law banning the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy went into effect, despite the 1973 Supreme Court decision that established a constitutional right to this form of healthcare. Reproductive justice advocates in the San Francisco Bay Area are held major protests with the fate of Roe v. Wade and legal abortion on the line.
Two national days of action, October 2 and October 3, were both designated as days for street protests and informational zoom meetings. Activists said they will not stop after the weekend of actions but will continue with sustained protests to demand an end to the dangerous, escalating attacks on reproductive rights and freedoms in the U.S.
San Francisco
Radical Women Speak Out for Reproductive Justice (Oct 2 & 3) | Speakout for Reproductive Justice in San Francisco (Oct 3) | San Francisco Protests Texas Abortion Law (Oct 2) | National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice: SF Federal Building (Oct 3) | Women's March San Francisco: Community March for Reproductive Justice & Rights (Oct 2)
Vallejo
Vallejo Joins Nation With Its Own Women's March | Vallejo: Solidarity March for Reproductive Rights
Point Reyes
Pt. Reyes Women’s Protest | Point Reyes Station: Support Reproductive Justice Sidewalk Rally
Alameda
Alameda's Women's March has New Twist on Hanger Theme Women’s March for Reproductive & Human Rights
Orinda
Lamorinda Demonstrators Say "Texas Women Need Ruth" | Women’s March for Reproductive Rights
Fresno
Women's March in Fresno
Redwood City
Redwood City Says Bans Off Our Bodies! | The Fight Continues for Abortion Rights!
San Jose
Women's March | Women's March San Jose: March for Reproductive Rights
Washington D.C.
Washington DC March for Women's Rights
Event Announcements: Santa Rosa | | Sacramento El Cerrito | Martinez | Danville | Mountain View | Pacifica | Half Moon Bay | Santa Cruz | Monterey
San Francisco, September 5: Beautiful People Find Bloody Pants at the Opera | San Francisco Protest Against Texas’ Insane Abortion Law (SF) | We Won't Go Back, SF Protest for Women's Reproductive Rights
Santa Rosa, September 4: Sonoma County Protests Texas Abortion Law
See Also: Supreme Court Announces Date for Case Directly Challenging Roe v. Wade | Abortion Bounty Hunters in Texas Are Not ‘Whistleblowers"
Related Feature: Bay Area Marches to Protect Women's Rights (2020)
