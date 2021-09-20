top
Women's March Mountain View
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 02
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSusyn Almond, et al
Location Details
Short march starts at intersection of Castro St. and El Camino Real in Mountain View, CA at noon. For those who prefer not to march, meet us at rally point 500 Castro St. in front of City Hall at 12:30pm
Gather at Gateway Park starting at noon. (Intersection El Camino/Castro St.) The distance we march is only about 0.3 miles. March starts at 12:15pm with Raging Grannies leading chants along the way. Judge LaDoris Cordell is our emcee and Mayor of Mountain View Ellen Kamei will welcome the crowd at 12:30pm at City Hall.

Activist and community speakers have been chosen to not only engage you but give you motivation and ideas for next steps in the struggle for women's right to choose.

You can register at link here to let us know you are coming and you will receive up to date info via email if you do (although we do not anticipate changes to the schedule at this time).

You can also check back at this indybay calendar item where any changes will be posted.

We Must Mobilize and Protect our Reproductive Rights!

Questions may be addressed to Susynalmond [at] yahoo.com or info [at] raginggrannies.com.

Event endorsed by many groups including Together We Will--Palo Alto/Mtn View Chapter, Mountain View Peace and Justice Center, Peninsula Peace and Justice Center, AAUW Los Altos Chapter, National Women's Political Caucus of Silicon Valley, Santa Clara Valley Water District, more.
sm_fistplacard2.jpg
original image (480x640)
For more event information: https://act.womensmarch.com/event/oct-2-20...

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 20th, 2021 5:15 AM
