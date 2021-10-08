Radical Women Speak Out for Reproductive Justice gumpshn [at] gmail.com)

Friday Oct 8th, 2021 1:19 PM by Lis Cox

Radical Women, Raging Grannies and others held a spirited rally for Women's Reproductive Justice at the SF Federal Building this last Sunday. Here is my short video from the action.





