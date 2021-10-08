Speakout for Reproductive Justice in San Francisco by Radical Women Won't Stop

Friday Oct 8th, 2021 6:21 AM

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a challenge to Roe v. Wade this fall. On October 3 Radical Women held a rally for voices to be heard on the right of women and all people to control their own bodies.

Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, Probonophoto.org

and Teri Vershel, Probonophoto.org as indicated. Please credit the photographers.

Top photo by Teri Vershel.



On October 3, 1977, Rosie Jiménez died in Texas of an illegal abortion, becoming the first known woman to die because of the Hyde Amendment, which eliminated federal Medicaid funding for abortion.



Radical Women in San Francisco joined other branches of the organization in a national mobilization for reproductive justice on this date to remember Rosie and the consequences she suffered. In total a dozen cities held actions on this day, continuing the momentum of the Women's March movement but with more specific demands for societal change.



The group's demands included the repeal of the Hyde Amendment and the overturn of state barriers to reproductive choices; an end to forced sterilization, forced assimilation, and medical racism. Members called for universal healthcare and the defense of queer and trans families.



Rally participants stepped up to an open mic to demand the protection and expansion of Roe v. Wade and safe, legal abortion on demand and without apology.

