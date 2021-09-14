San Francisco and Bay Area Community Organized March for Reproductive Rights
WHEN: Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11 AM
ROUTE: March begins at 11 am from Grove & Hyde St, near Civic Center Area [lineup at 10:45 am]. March will be down Market St, to Embarcadero Plaza [end march - no rally]
The new Texas law prohibiting most abortions after six weeks is the most restrictive in the country. This law and any law denying abortion is unconstitutional and the Supreme Court
has failed to act.
Come join Women's March San Francisco and partners in defending reproductive justice, rights and freedom for all people.
All ages and genders (& GNC) are welcome who believe in Patient's Right to Choose.
Bring your family, friends, signs, water, mask, check the weather and dress with layers and comfy shoes. Masks are required for COVID safety.
We will NOT have an in person Rally before or after the March and we ask the community's help to disperse at the end of the march
#ProChoice
#AbortionIsHealthcare
#MarchForOurRights
#MarchForReproductiveJustice
PLEASE NOTE:
--There will be No Rally and No Speakers at either the beginning or end of the march
--This is a 1st Amendment march, no host is liable, march at your own risk
--Masks will be Required
--Practice Social Distancing
MORE INFO:
Website: https://womensmarchsf.org/events/march-for-our-rights-oct-2021
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sfwomensmarch/
Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-for-our-rights-tickets-170846786337
CO-HOST ORGANIZATIONS (alphabetical order):
ACCESS Reproductive Justice
League of Women Voter of San Francisco
MomsRising / MamásConPoder
NARAL Pro-Choice CA
Planned Parenthood Northern California
Raging Grannies Action League
San Francisco Women's Political Committee
The San Francisco Human Rights Commission
The Women’s Building
The Transgender District
and more
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
