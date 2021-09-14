11:00 AM - 11:00 AM





WHEN: Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11 AM



ROUTE: March begins at 11 am from Grove & Hyde St, near Civic Center Area [lineup at 10:45 am]. March will be down Market St, to Embarcadero Plaza [end march - no rally]





The new Texas law prohibiting most abortions after six weeks is the most restrictive in the country. This law and any law denying abortion is unconstitutional and the Supreme Court

has failed to act.



Come join Women's March San Francisco and partners in defending reproductive justice, rights and freedom for all people.



All ages and genders (& GNC) are welcome who believe in Patient's Right to Choose.



Bring your family, friends, signs, water, mask, check the weather and dress with layers and comfy shoes. Masks are required for COVID safety.



We will NOT have an in person Rally before or after the March and we ask the community's help to disperse at the end of the march



#ProChoice

#AbortionIsHealthcare

#MarchForOurRights

#MarchForReproductiveJustice





PLEASE NOTE:



--There will be No Rally and No Speakers at either the beginning or end of the march



--This is a 1st Amendment march, no host is liable, march at your own risk



--Masks will be Required



--Practice Social Distancing





MORE INFO:



Website:



Facebook:



Eventbrite:





CO-HOST ORGANIZATIONS (alphabetical order):



ACCESS Reproductive Justice

League of Women Voter of San Francisco

MomsRising / MamásConPoder

NARAL Pro-Choice CA

Planned Parenthood Northern California

Raging Grannies Action League

San Francisco Women's Political Committee

The San Francisco Human Rights Commission

The Women’s Building

The Transgender District

and more



Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 14th, 2021 8:36 AM