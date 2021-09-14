top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
View events for the week of 10/ 2/2021
Women's March San Francisco: Community March for Reproductive Justice & Rights
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 02
Time 11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March San Francisco
Location Details
Begins at Grove St. and Hyde St. near Civic Center Area, then march down Market Street to end at Embarcadero Plaza (NO RALLY)

**Masks Required**; WMSF COVID pandemic resources page: https://womensmarchsf.org/resources-cv19
San Francisco and Bay Area Community Organized March for Reproductive Rights

WHEN: Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11 AM

ROUTE: March begins at 11 am from Grove & Hyde St, near Civic Center Area [lineup at 10:45 am]. March will be down Market St, to Embarcadero Plaza [end march - no rally]


The new Texas law prohibiting most abortions after six weeks is the most restrictive in the country. This law and any law denying abortion is unconstitutional and the Supreme Court
has failed to act.

Come join Women's March San Francisco and partners in defending reproductive justice, rights and freedom for all people.

All ages and genders (& GNC) are welcome who believe in Patient's Right to Choose.

Bring your family, friends, signs, water, mask, check the weather and dress with layers and comfy shoes. Masks are required for COVID safety.

We will NOT have an in person Rally before or after the March and we ask the community's help to disperse at the end of the march

#ProChoice
#AbortionIsHealthcare
#MarchForOurRights
#MarchForReproductiveJustice


PLEASE NOTE:

--There will be No Rally and No Speakers at either the beginning or end of the march

--This is a 1st Amendment march, no host is liable, march at your own risk

--Masks will be Required

--Practice Social Distancing


MORE INFO:

Website: https://womensmarchsf.org/events/march-for-our-rights-oct-2021

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sfwomensmarch/

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-for-our-rights-tickets-170846786337


CO-HOST ORGANIZATIONS (alphabetical order):

ACCESS Reproductive Justice
League of Women Voter of San Francisco
MomsRising / MamásConPoder
NARAL Pro-Choice CA
Planned Parenthood Northern California
Raging Grannies Action League
San Francisco Women's Political Committee
The San Francisco Human Rights Commission
The Women’s Building
The Transgender District
and more

sm_wmsf.jpg
original image (1125x1118)
For more event information: https://womensmarchsf.org/events/march-for...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 14th, 2021 8:36 AM
§
by Women's March San Francisco
Tuesday Sep 14th, 2021 8:36 AM
sm_wmsf_map.jpg
original image (1217x1217)
https://womensmarchsf.org/events/march-for...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 145.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code