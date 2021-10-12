top
Related Categories: East Bay | Womyn
Texas Women in El Cerrito: "Don't Mess with Us!"
by Women's March Report
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
In the San Francisco Bay Area, many people are transplants from other states and other parts of the world. At a women's march in El Cerrito on October 2nd, women from Texas showed up to say, "Don't Mess with Texas Women!"
sm_elc_texas_women_top18.jpg
original image (1252x1173)
Photos by Nancy Rubin, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer

Featured photos include those taken on the colorful steps in front of Japanese variety good store Daiso, marching past the El Cerrito movie theater marquee, and gathering to rally. Signs and costumes were quite creative, not unexpected in a town near Berkeley, California.
§Outfit de jour
by Women's March Report
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
sm_elc_cool_tights___nancy_rubin_44.jpg
original image (609x1114)
§In El Cerrito, even dogs are for choice
by Women's March Report
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
sm_elc_dogsforchoicebin.jpg
original image (2708x2350)
§youthful participant
by Women's March Report
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
sm_elc_feminist_girl.jpg
original image (1091x1659)
§Home Girl's T-shirt
by Women's March Report
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
sm_elc_homegirlt.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
On the right of photo
§Fists
by Women's March Report
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
sm_elc_fists_nancy_rubin_41.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§From the top of the steps near Daiso
by Women's March Report
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
sm_elc_fromthetop___nancy_rubin_37.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§Daiso signage
by Women's March Report
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
sm_elcdaiso__nancy_rubin_42.jpg
original image (1673x1235)
§Fist and cheers
by Women's March Report
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
sm_elc_top_better.jpg
original image (2016x1210)
§On the steps
by Women's March Report
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
sm_elc_top_nancy_rubin_39.jpg
original image (1787x1277)
§March
by Women's March Report
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
sm_elc_march.jpg
original image (1760x1370)
§Marquee
by Women's March Report
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
sm_elc_marquee.jpg
original image (1955x1484)
§mind
by Women's March Report
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
sm_elc_mind.jpg
original image (1340x1035)
§Roe is the Floor
by Women's March Report
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
sm_elc_roe_is_floor.jpg
original image (1523x1323)
§tiny megaphone
by Women's March Report
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
sm_elc_tiny_megaphone_4.jpg
original image (2043x1488)
§Republicans don't give a shit
by Women's March Report
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
sm_elcpinksign.jpg
original image (1560x1353)
§gathering
by Women's March Report
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
sm_elc_gathering_11.jpg
original image (1813x1205)
§Feminists abound
by Women's March Report
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
sm_elc_feminist_sign_21.jpg
original image (1417x1328)
§The Last Word
by Women's March Report
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
sm_elc_last__nancy_rubin_1.jpg
original image (1863x1623)
