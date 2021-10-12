Texas Women in El Cerrito: "Don't Mess with Us!" by Women's March Report

Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:59 AM

In the San Francisco Bay Area, many people are transplants from other states and other parts of the world. At a women's march in El Cerrito on October 2nd, women from Texas showed up to say, "Don't Mess with Texas Women!"

Photos by Nancy Rubin, ProBonoPhoto.org

Please credit the photographer



Featured photos include those taken on the colorful steps in front of Japanese variety good store Daiso, marching past the El Cerrito movie theater marquee, and gathering to rally. Signs and costumes were quite creative, not unexpected in a town near Berkeley, California.