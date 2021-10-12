From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Texas Women in El Cerrito: "Don't Mess with Us!"
In the San Francisco Bay Area, many people are transplants from other states and other parts of the world. At a women's march in El Cerrito on October 2nd, women from Texas showed up to say, "Don't Mess with Texas Women!"
Photos by Nancy Rubin, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer
Featured photos include those taken on the colorful steps in front of Japanese variety good store Daiso, marching past the El Cerrito movie theater marquee, and gathering to rally. Signs and costumes were quite creative, not unexpected in a town near Berkeley, California.
Please credit the photographer
