Join Women's March San Jose and partners in defending our reproductive rights
as activist groups mobilize nationwide.
We're taking to the streets in response to Texas' draconian six-week abortion ban, which allows individuals to sue abortion providers and patients. Join us in telling the Supreme Court and lawmakers across the country that attacking our reproductive rights will not be tolerated!
When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 @ 11 AM - 1 PM
Where: Meet at San Jose City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara Street, SJ 95113
San Jose event post: https://www.facebook.com/events/277145527304322/
WMSJ FB: https://www.facebook.com/WomensMarchSanJose
ORGANIZATIONS: Women's March San Jose, Enough is Enough Voter Project,
Action Together Bay Area. . .and the list of San Jose organizations is growing!
NATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS
Women's March
Planned Parenthood
We Demand More
National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health
National Organization of Women (NOW)
SHERO Mississippi
Mississippi in Action
Access Reproductive Care-Southeast
The Frontline
Working Families Party
SisterSong
and 90+ other organizations
Women's March national: https://womensmarch.com/
Pledge to join in defending reproductive rights & receive updates here: https://womensmarch.com/mobilize
