Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
View events for the week of 10/ 2/2021
San Jose: March for Reproductive Rights (WMSJ)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 02
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March San Jose
Location Details
Meet at San Jose City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara Street, SJ 95113
Join Women's March San Jose and partners in defending our reproductive rights
as activist groups mobilize nationwide.

We're taking to the streets in response to Texas' draconian six-week abortion ban, which allows individuals to sue abortion providers and patients. Join us in telling the Supreme Court and lawmakers across the country that attacking our reproductive rights will not be tolerated!

When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 @ 11 AM - 1 PM

Where: Meet at San Jose City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara Street, SJ 95113

San Jose event post: https://www.facebook.com/events/277145527304322/

WMSJ FB: https://www.facebook.com/WomensMarchSanJose

ORGANIZATIONS: Women's March San Jose, Enough is Enough Voter Project,
Action Together Bay Area. . .and the list of San Jose organizations is growing!

NATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS

Women's March
Planned Parenthood
We Demand More
National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health
National Organization of Women (NOW)
SHERO Mississippi
Mississippi in Action
Access Reproductive Care-Southeast
The Frontline
Working Families Party
SisterSong
and 90+ other organizations

Women's March national: https://womensmarch.com/

Pledge to join in defending reproductive rights & receive updates here: https://womensmarch.com/mobilize

sm_wmsj.jpg
original image (1640x924)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/WomensMarchSanJose

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 9:56 AM
§WOMEN'S MARCH SAN JOSE
by Women's March San Jose
Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 9:56 AM
wm_sj.png
https://www.facebook.com/WomensMarchSanJose
