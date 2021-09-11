

as activist groups mobilize nationwide.



We're taking to the streets in response to Texas' draconian six-week abortion ban, which allows individuals to sue abortion providers and patients. Join us in telling the Supreme Court and lawmakers across the country that attacking our reproductive rights will not be tolerated!



When: Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 @ 11 AM - 1 PM



Where: Meet at San Jose City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara Street, SJ 95113



San Jose event post:



WMSJ FB:



ORGANIZATIONS: Women's March San Jose, Enough is Enough Voter Project,

Action Together Bay Area. . .and the list of San Jose organizations is growing!



NATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS



Women's March

Planned Parenthood

We Demand More

National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health

National Organization of Women (NOW)

SHERO Mississippi

Mississippi in Action

Access Reproductive Care-Southeast

The Frontline

Working Families Party

SisterSong

and 90+ other organizations



Women's March national:



Pledge to join in defending reproductive rights & receive updates here:



