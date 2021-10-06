top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Womyn
San Jose Women's March
by R. Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 5:57 AM
In San Jose, hundreds gathered and marched on October 2. Their rally was one of more than 600 nationwide to protest the new Texas law that allows for lawsuits against anyone involved in providing or aiding an abortion as early as six weeks.
sm_sjwmovary.jpg
original image (2111x2550)
Photos by Deb Hoag, Probonophoto.org
Please credit the photographer.

Last month, the Supreme Court denied a request to block the Texas anti-abortion bill known as SB8 that doesn't even allow for exceptions in the case of rape or incest.

San Jose residents said they were having none of it and rallied to listen to speakers including ob/gyn Dr. Sophia Yen, an indefatigable advocate of women's health rights. As usual, there were some poignant signs. Some funny ones too!
§my body my choice
by R.Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 5:57 AM
sm_sjwmfunny.jpg
original image (1149x2142)
§giving Texas lawmakers the finger
by R.Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 5:57 AM
sm_sjwmfinger.jpg
original image (2796x3520)
§ban guns!
by R.Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 5:57 AM
sm_sjwmbanguns.jpg
original image (3634x3550)
§condom bag at left
by S. Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 5:57 AM
sm_sjwmcondoms.jpg
original image (4328x3772)
§another demonstrator
by r.robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 5:57 AM
sm_sjwmtattoo.jpg
original image (2071x2626)
§A Raging Granny in cowboy hat
by r.robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 5:57 AM
sm_grannylindasjwomen_smarch.jpeg
original image (1882x1921)
§RBG
by r.. Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 5:57 AM
sm_sjwmrbg.jpg
original image (1787x5135)
§kids too
by R.Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 5:57 AM
sm_sjwmkokukid.jpg
original image (3018x4875)
§hanger
by R. Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 5:57 AM
sm_sjwmhangerblm.jpg
original image (2046x4016)
Misguided Women's March national leaders tried to ban hanger images from protests nationwide. In San Jose, either they didn't get the word or they didn't give a f**ck. Good for them!
§fist
by R. Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 5:57 AM
sm_sjwmfist.jpg
original image (4475x3967)
§the crowd at city hall plaza
by R. Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 5:57 AM
sm_sjwmcrowd.jpg
original image (6773x4912)
§Signs raised high
by R. Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 5:57 AM
sm_sjwmgroup1.jpg
original image (4050x2696)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 207.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code