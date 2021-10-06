San Jose Women's March by R. Robertson

Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 5:57 AM

In San Jose, hundreds gathered and marched on October 2. Their rally was one of more than 600 nationwide to protest the new Texas law that allows for lawsuits against anyone involved in providing or aiding an abortion as early as six weeks.

Photos by Deb Hoag, Probonophoto.org

Please credit the photographer.



Last month, the Supreme Court denied a request to block the Texas anti-abortion bill known as SB8 that doesn't even allow for exceptions in the case of rape or incest.



San Jose residents said they were having none of it and rallied to listen to speakers including ob/gyn Dr. Sophia Yen, an indefatigable advocate of women's health rights. As usual, there were some poignant signs. Some funny ones too!