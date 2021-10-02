Over 50 gathered in small West Marin town

Photos: Pat Kunstenaar

A vigorous protest was staged in Pt. Reyes against the recent abortion restrictions in Texas and looming in other states. The turnout of over fifty townspeople was striking for this small town. It was one of numerous Women’s Marches taking place nationally today.The group gathered in front of the Wells Fargo Bank on the main drag, each with a pithy or poignant homemade sign. Slogans were enthusiastically shouted, as passing cars tooted their approval.