From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Womyn
Point Reyes Women’s Protest
Over 50 gathered in small West Marin town
Photos: Pat KunstenaarA vigorous protest was staged in Pt. Reyes against the recent abortion restrictions in Texas and looming in other states. The turnout of over fifty townspeople was striking for this small town. It was one of numerous Women’s Marches taking place nationally today.
The group gathered in front of the Wells Fargo Bank on the main drag, each with a pithy or poignant homemade sign. Slogans were enthusiastically shouted, as passing cars tooted their approval.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network