Why They Marched in Danville
Women's rights activists in Danville and San Ramon, two East Bay cities a few miles apart, joined forces for a march for reproductive justice on October 2nd.
Photos by Bob Shonkoff, Probonophoto.org
Please credit the photographer.
A Danville/San Ramon news source says the nearby Walnut Creek Planned Parenthood has some of the most aggressive anti-abortion protesters. "Our Planned Parenthood affiliate serves 20 counties throughout Northern California, and Walnut Creek is one of the two worst sites of harassment that we are facing," said Gilda Gonzales, the CEO of Planned Parenthood Northern California.
Whether demonstrators in Danville and San Ramon realize this is happening or not, they support abortion services and marched to show it. They made their sentiments clear with signs and T-shirts with messages including: Yes ERA, Same shit different century and, more bluntly, Politics out of my pussy.
