Related Categories: East Bay | Womyn
Why They Marched in Danville
by Reproductive Justice Can't Wait
Wednesday Oct 13th, 2021 3:39 AM
Women's rights activists in Danville and San Ramon, two East Bay cities a few miles apart, joined forces for a march for reproductive justice on October 2nd.
sm_bob_smarchtrees.jpg
original image (1200x800)
Photos by Bob Shonkoff, Probonophoto.org
Please credit the photographer.

A Danville/San Ramon news source says the nearby Walnut Creek Planned Parenthood has some of the most aggressive anti-abortion protesters. "Our Planned Parenthood affiliate serves 20 counties throughout Northern California, and Walnut Creek is one of the two worst sites of harassment that we are facing," said Gilda Gonzales, the CEO of Planned Parenthood Northern California.

Whether demonstrators in Danville and San Ramon realize this is happening or not, they support abortion services and marched to show it. They made their sentiments clear with signs and T-shirts with messages including: Yes ERA, Same shit different century and, more bluntly, Politics out of my pussy.
§Young folks have a message
by Reproductive Justice Can't Wait
Wednesday Oct 13th, 2021 3:39 AM
sm_bob_youth.jpg
original image (921x1200)
§So does the older generation
by Reproductive Justice Can't Wait
Wednesday Oct 13th, 2021 3:39 AM
sm_bob_z3.jpg
original image (800x1200)
§Marching for Equal Rights Amendment
by Reproductive Justice Can't Wait
Wednesday Oct 13th, 2021 3:39 AM
sm_bob_neartop.jpg
original image (800x1200)
§Planned Parenthood Supporter
by Reproductive Justice Can't Wait
Wednesday Oct 13th, 2021 3:39 AM
sm_bob_ppplus.jpg
original image (1200x800)
§Artistic types got to work with these great signs
by Reproductive Justice Can't Wait
Wednesday Oct 13th, 2021 3:39 AM
sm_bob_shonajia2.jpg
original image (800x1200)
§Duh!
by Reproductive Justice Can't Wait
Wednesday Oct 13th, 2021 3:39 AM
sm_bob_shonkoff-toyoji.jpg
original image (811x1200)
§RBG message
by Reproductive Justice Can't Wait
Wednesday Oct 13th, 2021 3:39 AM
sm_bob_shonkrbg_t_.jpg
original image (800x1200)
§Vasectomy sign with scissors
by Reproductive Justice Can't Wait
Wednesday Oct 13th, 2021 3:39 AM
sm_bob_vasec.jpg
original image (1200x800)
§long line of marchers
by Reproductive Justice Can't Wait
Wednesday Oct 13th, 2021 3:39 AM
sm_bob_shonkoffmarch2.jpg
original image (1200x594)
§Name a law...
by Reproductive Justice Can't Wait
Wednesday Oct 13th, 2021 3:39 AM
sm_bob_name__a_law.jpg
original image (1200x800)
§Same shit different century
by Reproductive Justice Can't Wait
Wednesday Oct 13th, 2021 3:39 AM
sm_bob_sameshit.jpg
original image (1200x735)
§Stay out of my pussy
by Reproductive Justice Can't Wait
Wednesday Oct 13th, 2021 3:39 AM
sm_bob_shon_x.jpg
original image (800x1200)
§"We Believe in Science"
by Reproductive Justice Can't Wait
Wednesday Oct 13th, 2021 3:39 AM
sm_bob_sho_old.jpg
original image (1200x837)
§Pro-choice AF
by Reproductive Justice Can't Wait
Wednesday Oct 13th, 2021 3:39 AM
sm_bob_z2.jpg
original image (800x1200)
§Honk
by Reproductive Justice Can't Wait
Wednesday Oct 13th, 2021 3:39 AM
sm_bob_marchwithguy.jpg
original image (1200x800)
§Special contingent for Gun Sense
by Reproductive Justice Can't Wait
Wednesday Oct 13th, 2021 3:39 AM
sm_bob_mda_contin.jpg
original image (1200x800)
§Marching through the city
by Reproductive Justice Can't Wait
Wednesday Oct 13th, 2021 3:39 AM
sm_bob_long_march.jpg
original image (1200x462)
