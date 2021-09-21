top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 10/ 2/2021
Danville: Women's March for Reproductive Rights
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 02
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorLocal Volunteers
Location Details
Meet outside of Public Library at Danville Green, 400 front street, Danville, CA 94526

Wear a Mask. Please follow current COVID guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/
DANVILLE: Women’s March for Reproductive Rights

When: Saturday Oct. 2 @ 2 PM

Where: March begins and ends in front of Public Library at Danville Green area

More info here: https://act.womensmarch.com/event/oct-2-2021-march/1266

This is a peaceful event. This event is part of the nationwide Women's March mobilization
for reproductive rights on Oct. 2: https://womensmarch.com/


Why Women's March is Mobilizing

https://womensmarch.com/mobilize

Women's March, Planned Parenthood, and 90+ partners are marching in every single state ahead of the Supreme Court reconvening on October 4. We’re telling the Supreme Court and lawmakers across the country that attacking our reproductive rights will not be tolerated!

Abortion has never been fully accessible, but we are at the risk of losing our reproductive freedom completely. The call to action is clear, and urgent. The relentless attacks from Texas to Mississippi are ramping up quickly.

Anti-choice extremists have a deep desire to return to a time when there was more clear and effective domination and control over queer and trans folks, women, and people of color; they want to revive those old values and societal norms to the point of re-acceptance. The authoritarian agenda of reproductive control is fueled by misogyny and racism - and we must challenge it, together.

We have this opportunity to invite all the people that know us and love us into this important movement and work united as we build something better for our families and communities.

As a small powerful group tries to come for our human rights over and over again, we’ll never let go of our vision of reproductive justice; for unfettered abortion access and everything we need to support and grow our families to thrive and live healthy lives.

This is your fight. This is our fight. This impacts all of us. Rise up on October 2!
sm_women_s_march_national_1_1_1_1.jpg
original image (1500x582)
For more event information: https://act.womensmarch.com/event/oct-2-20...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 21st, 2021 10:37 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 145.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code