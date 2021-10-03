From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco Protests Texas Abortion Law
Interrupted by Covid, marches are back in San Francisco.
Photos: Terry Scussel, Stephanie Mohan, CorneliaAnn Grimes / Pro Bono PhotoOne marcher used her body as a sign declaring "My Body, My Choice". Another noted that Texas gives more reproductive rights to a virus than to women. In the Houston, Texas march, there were signs demanding "Abort Abott" Others noted that their grandparents had marched for the same rights that all had thought won.
The march included drummers and at least one drag queen, a "Sister of Perpetual Indulgence". Many demanded that Texans "mind their own uterus" and leave others' alone.
The Biden adminsitration has asked a federal judge block the Texas law. In a macabre turn of events Maine Senator Susan Collins claimed she would be working to codify Roe vs Wade, perhaps hoping that women would forget that she was pivotal in the confirmation of Bret Kavanaugh, a Trump "conservative" appointee, likely opponent of Row vs Wade and an accused rapist.
