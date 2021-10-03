top
San Francisco Protests Texas Abortion Law
by Leon Kunstenaar (text only)
Sunday Oct 3rd, 2021 10:28 AM
Interrupted by Covid, marches are back in San Francisco.
sm_01-women_s_march_sf_2oct_50__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)

Photos: Terry Scussel, Stephanie Mohan, CorneliaAnn Grimes / Pro Bono Photo

One marcher used her body as a sign declaring "My Body, My Choice". Another noted that Texas gives more reproductive rights to a virus than to women. In the Houston, Texas march, there were signs demanding "Abort Abott" Others noted that their grandparents had marched for the same rights that all had thought won.

The march included drummers and at least one drag queen, a "Sister of Perpetual Indulgence". Many demanded that Texans "mind their own uterus" and leave others' alone.

The Biden adminsitration has asked a federal judge block the Texas law. In a macabre turn of events Maine Senator Susan Collins claimed she would be working to codify Roe vs Wade, perhaps hoping that women would forget that she was pivotal in the confirmation of Bret Kavanaugh, a Trump "conservative" appointee, likely opponent of Row vs Wade and an accused rapist.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 3rd, 2021 10:28 AM
sm_02-___stephanie_mohan__sf_oct_21_dsc0250.jpg
original image (1400x2098)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 3rd, 2021 10:28 AM
sm_03-___stephanie_mohan__sf_oct_21_dsc0269.jpg
original image (1400x2098)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 3rd, 2021 10:28 AM
sm_04-___stephanie_mohan__sf_oct_21_dsc0252.jpg
original image (1400x2098)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 3rd, 2021 10:28 AM
sm_05-women_s_march_sf_2oct_2__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3004x2400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 3rd, 2021 10:28 AM
sm_06-women_s_march_sf_2oct_5__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2403x3000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 3rd, 2021 10:29 AM
sm_07-women_s_march_sf_2oct_7__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2009)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 3rd, 2021 10:29 AM
sm_08-women_s_march_sf_2oct_10__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2334x3040)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 3rd, 2021 10:29 AM
sm_09-women_s_march_sf_2oct_12__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2103x3150)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Oct 3rd, 2021 10:29 AM
sm_10-women_s_march_sf_2oct_16__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3151x2100)
sm_11-women_s_march_sf_2oct_18__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2126)
sm_12-women_s_march_sf_2oct_19__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3180x2100)
sm_13-women_s_march_sf_2oct_22__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2402)
sm_14-women_s_march_sf_2oct_23__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2333)
sm_15-women_s_march_sf_2oct_35__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2189)
sm_16-women_s_march_sf_2oct_40__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2279)
sm_17-women_s_march_sf_2oct_45__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2254)
sm_18-women_smarchsf_10-02-2021prochoice_corneliaann_grimes-1-37.jpg
original image (1080x721)
sm_19-women_s_march_sf_2oct_46__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2314)
sm_20-women_smarchsf_10-02-2021prochoice_corneliaann_grimes-1-20.jpg
original image (1080x721)
